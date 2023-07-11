BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details

Smart gadgets that actually make life easier don’t come cheap. But thanks to Amazon Prime Day 2023, these genius gadgets and devices are now more affordable. The door for Prime Day sales swings wide open on July 11 and 12, and that means all of our carts will be overflowing with products we’ve been dreaming about splurging on.

The really good news? Amazon is running early deals, and the savings we’re seeing are significant! We’ve already rounded up some of the hottest products on sale early, and there are plenty of other deals and discounts on some of the best gadgets on the market.

Some of our favorite gadgets are marked down now, like the Eufy RoboVac G30, which BestReviews cleaning expert Ketia Daniel will recommend in a heartbeat, even up against other categorical stalwarts. Eufy’s RoboVac has just as much suction power as a Roomba or Shark, but costs hundreds less. (Read our Eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 review for more.)

The deals below were last updated on July 3, 2023, at 9 a.m. EST.

Shop this article: Apple Watch Series 8, Eufy Robovac G30 and JBL Flip 5

BEST GADGETS ON SALE AHEAD OF PRIME DAY

Amazon Luna Official Wireless Controller 43% OFF

Amazon Luna’s cloud gaming service lets you play anywhere you can tote a smartphone, laptop or tablet. While you can use any controller, the official Luna controller has direct Wi-Fi connectivity for low-latency gameplay. It’s also super comfortable and unlocks hundreds of free games instantly with one month of Luna+ included.

Sold by Amazon

Apple Pencil 1st Gen 20% OFF

The most basic iPads are compatible with the original Apple Pencil, with which you can write, doodle and multitask. You can recharge this pressure-sensitive, low-latency digital stylus using the Lightning port on the iPad 6th generation and higher, the iPad Mini 5th generation and the first two generations of iPad Pro.

Sold by Amazon

Apple AirTags 9% OFF

You’ll wish you had an AirTag on your keychain the next time you misplace your keys. AirTags help you locate any item they’re attached to or hidden within. If you have an iPhone 12 or later, you’ll get pinpoint precision within range and can otherwise triangulate the missing item’s last known location on a map.

Sold by Amazon

Eufy RoboVac G30 44% OFF

No one likes vacuuming, and the answer isn’t always to spend $400 or more on a Roomba. We consider Eufy’s voice-activated RoboVac G30 a smart buy; it cleans up nicely with 2,000-pascal suction strength, and it’ll find its way to the home base for charging after it’s combed every corner of your room.

Sold by Amazon

Ray-Ban Stories Smart Glasses 30% OFF

POV: You’re wearing a pair of Ray-Ban shades that make it easy to record trendy point-of-view reels for TikTok and Instagram. The stylish Ray-Ban Stories have cameras and microphones hidden in the corners of the frames, letting you initiate photos and video for instant uploading using your voice.

Sold by Amazon

Kasa Smart 2K Security Camera 25% OFF

Keep your home secure and gain peace of mind with the Kasa Smart 2K Security Camera. Its high-resolution wide-angle lens ensures clear, detailed footage, while smart motion detection promptly alerts you to any potential threats. With night vision and two-way audio, you can monitor your home without stepping into danger.

Sold by Amazon

Treblab HD77 Bluetooth Speaker 33% OFF

Treblab’s portable speaker fills any space with immersive 360-degree audio. It sports a waterproof construction and 20-hour battery life, and you can pair it with a second unit for even more powerful sound. The 30-watt stereo drivers help project sound outdoors and also nicely bounce acoustics off the walls indoors — perfect for overpowering a shower stream, perhaps.

Sold by Amazon

Logitech G Cloud Handhelds 14% OFF

The Logitech G Cloud isn’t quite a Switch or Steam Deck — it can’t run games natively—but this handheld enables ubiquitous cloud gaming. It appeals to eclectic gamers who subscribe to a variety of services, including Xbox Live, Nvidia GeForce Now and others you can find through Google Play.

Sold by Amazon

Simrex X500 Mini Drone 57% OFF

Capture your environment from new heights with this mini drone. It has a foldable design perfect for traveling and records live video in 720 pixel HD. The Optical Flow Positioning mode is a neat feature that lets it maintain its position without pilot interference. It has two speed modes and can perform 360-degree flips.

Sold by Amazon

Lavince Sleep Headphones 23% OFF

If you’re having trouble falling asleep, these headphones can help. You can hook them up to your phone or tablet and listen to a guided meditation or relaxing music to help you drift off to sleep. The thickness is just a quarter of an inch, and the headband is made from soft fabric that feels comfortable as you rest.

Sold by Amazon

JBL Flip 5 31% OFF

The JBL Flip 5 delivers impressive sound quality, and its waterproof build makes it excellent for traveling. You’ll get up to 12 hours of playtime on a full charge, and you can pair multiple speakers for stereo playback, a cool feature to take advantage of during outdoor listening.

Sold by Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 18% OFF

The Apple Watch Series 8 is one of the best smartwatches. It provides accurate health metric tracking and boasts GPS route mapping, Spotify offline listening and contact texting. It has a durable aluminum case and a water-resistant build, and you can set up Apple Pay.

Sold by Amazon

Eken Wireless Doorbell Camera 49% OFF

This doorbell camera lets you keep an eye on things even when you’re away from home. The camera monitors your door; smart AI detection lets you quickly identify people, cars and other moving objects; and two-way communication lets you speak to visitors from your phone. Plus, it comes with a doorbell chime.

Sold by Amazon

WoPet Smart Pet Camera 33% OFF

This high-quality pet camera monitors your pet’s activity when you’re not home. It has a built-in treat dispenser that’s handy when your pet runs out of food, and two-way audio lets you communicate with your furry pal. Night vision enables you to see them even in low-light conditions.

Sold by Amazon

PRODUCTS TO WATCH THIS PRIME DAY

