Which fitted sheet is best?

If you’re looking for convenience when it comes to making the bed, a fitted sheet is a must. Instead of folding the corners of a flat sheet under the mattress, a fitted sheet features elastic along the edges, so it clings to your bed and prevents your sheet from slipping around in the night.

The best fitted sheet is the California Design Den Fitted Sheet. It’s made of soft 400-thread-count cotton, comes in many sizes and colors and has a 30-day money-back return policy.

What to know before you buy a fitted sheet

Size and depth

Unlike flat sheets and pillowcases, fitted sheets need to match your mattress as closely as possible. If it’s too small to wrap underneath the mattress you’ll wake up in a fitted sheet cocoon every morning. If it’s too large it’ll bunch up and create uncomfortable clumps of material.

Fitted sheets follow the same sizing nomenclature as other bedding products, i.e. queen, king, etc., but they also need to match the depth of the mattress which has no set terminology or size. Most mattresses have a depth of 7-9 inches, but you’ll find fitted sheets marketed as being “deep-pocket” or something similar for mattresses as deep as 15-16 inches. Some mattresses can be as deep as 22 inches and require a specialty fitted sheet.

Weave

Fitted sheets usually use one of two weave systems:

Sateen weaves are tight, leading to a smooth feeling and satin-like shine. They are also less breathable and warmer due to the tight weave.

weaves are tight, leading to a smooth feeling and satin-like shine. They are also less breathable and warmer due to the tight weave. Percale weaves are slightly looser, leading to more breathability and a lighter feeling. They usually have a nonreflective matte finish.

What to look for in a quality fitted sheet

Material

Most fitted sheets are either cotton or polyester.

Cotton is your best option. It’s naturally soft, breathable, light, moisture-wicking and easy to care for. It comes in dozens of subtypes such as Egyptian and Supima, each with its own unique quirks.

is your best option. It’s naturally soft, breathable, light, moisture-wicking and easy to care for. It comes in dozens of subtypes such as Egyptian and Supima, each with its own unique quirks. Polyester is your best hypoallergenic or budget choice. It’s at its softest when the fibers are small enough to be classified as microfiber, but all constructions lack breathability which leads to warmer, sweatier nights.

Thread count

Most fitted sheets have thread counts of 200-1,000. Don’t purchase a fitted sheet with a sub-300 thread count — it isn’t comfortable, no matter how much money you may save. The softest sheets hover around the 500-thread-count mark. Higher counts than 500-600 result in crisper, tougher sheets — this isn’t necessarily a bad thing, just different.

Security

Fitted sheets need to remain tightly pressed against the mattress to prevent being pulled up and off during a toss-and-turn-filled sleep. Most use elastic to constrict around the edges as it’s simple to manufacture and easy to manipulate. Other systems such as clips are similarly effective, just a little more laborious to put on. Avoid sheets without any security system.

How much you can expect to spend on a fitted sheet

Most fitted sheets cost $10-$50 with sub-$20 being the affordable scale and $30-plus being the costly scale. There are pricier exceptions for top-tier materials and brand names that can cost hundreds of dollars.

Fitted sheet FAQ

How should I wash a fitted sheet?

A. Most fitted sheets are machine-washable and -dryable, but be aware that not every machine-washable sheet is also machine-dryable. The sheets that are machine-washable usually require different water temperatures and cycles to prevent damage. You can find your sheet’s specific care instructions on the tag or the manufacturer’s website. Sheets that aren’t machine-washable usually require hand washing or dry cleaning.

Why should I buy a fitted sheet separately from a set?

A. In most situations, it’s usually best to buy your sheets in a set. This saves you money in the long run and ensures your sheets match. However, if money is tight and you only need a new fitted sheet, then it’s cheaper in the short run to buy it individually. You may be the type to prefer not using a flat sheet, in which case buying a bed sheet set is a waste of money. Finally, you may want to purposely mismatch your fitted and flat sheets to create a two-tone bed design.

What’s the best fitted sheet to buy?

Top fitted sheet

California Design Den Fitted Sheet

What you need to know: This is ultra-comfortable with plenty of colors to choose from.

What you’ll love: The 400-thread-count cotton is soft, breathable and cool no matter the climate. It’s also available in all standard sizes and has deep pockets to fit around deep mattresses. It comes in 20 colors, including shimmery jewel tones and soft pastels, and it’s machine-washable.

What you should consider: It’s a little on the pricey side. Some consumers had issues with pilling despite being clearly marketed to not pill.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top fitted sheet for the money

Utopia Bedding Fitted Sheet

What you need to know: This affordable synthetic sheet provides a warmer sleep.

What you’ll love: The polyester microfiber is soft and smooth with just enough breathability to remain warm without getting sweaty. It uses deep pockets to fit around mattresses up to 15 inches thick and uses elastic to keep the sheet taut. It’s machine-washable and -dryable.

What you should consider: Some consumers found it to be too thin for comfort, others had issues with the elastic wearing out faster than it should.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Mellanni Fitted Sheet

What you need to know: This is available in a huge range of sizes for beds inside and outside the normal ranges.

What you’ll love: It’s available in all standard sizes and a few variants, including California king, plus every size has an extra-deep variant for thick mattresses. It even comes in a crib size. There are 31 colors to choose from and it’s machine-washable and -dryable.

What you should consider: Some consumers received sheets that weren’t as deep as advertised, others had issues with rips and tearing within as quickly as one week.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

