Which jojoba oil is best?

Plant oils are in. Skin care lines are now incorporating oils such as castor, almond, avocado, jojoba and other natural oils. Jojoba oil is extracted from the seeds of the desert plant that bears its name. It’s hypoallergenic and people with nut allergies can use it.

Jojoba oil has a host of benefits when used on the skin or hair. If you’re looking to switch to more natural cosmetic products, this nontoxic oil is worthy of exploration. For use on the hair, face and body, Now Solutions Jojoba Oil is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a jojoba oil

Skin care uses

Jojoba oil feels amazing on the skin. It’s a humectant and attracts water to the skin, keeping your skin hydrated. It also contains antioxidants, which can help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Its fatty acid and vitamin content also contribute to its moisturizing properties.

Hair care uses

The balancing oil can help control dandruff and unblock clogged follicles, leading to more hair growth. You can also use the oil to condition your strands, especially if you have a curly hair texture. Because it’s technically a wax ester and not an oil, it can protect the hair from damage and breakage. It makes for great beard oil, too.

Medicinal uses

Because it contains vitamin E, an antioxidant, you can use jojoba oil to treat minor sunburns and scars. Because its composition is so close to sebum, it offers balancing properties that can help control acne. It may even have uses in treating psoriasis and eczema.

Other uses

Jojoba is popular to use a carrier oil to mix in drops of essential oils. Essential oils need to be diluted before topical application so as not to irritate the skin. Be sure the essential oil is skin safe. You can also use it as a makeup remover.

What to look for in a quality jojoba oil

Packaging

Jojoba oil comes in plastic and glass bottles. The glass bottles are typically amber-colored but because jojoba oil is technically a wax, it resists rancidity and protecting it from the light may not be necessary. Bottles can come with a pump dispenser, a dropper or a dispensing cap. Some come with a screw cap and a pump dispenser.

Cold pressed

The best jojoba oils are cold pressed, meaning minimal heat was used in the mechanical extraction process. This helps preserve the nutrients in the oil and their benefits. Most jojoba oils on the market are cold-pressed.

Organic

Organic jojoba oils are made from jojoba plants that weren’t exposed to agrochemicals. For a truly nontoxic oil, buy an organic, pure jojoba oil. These tend to be more expensive than nonorganic options but select low-cost options are available.

Unrefined vs. refined

Unrefined oils are cold pressed. There is no heat or chemicals used in the extraction process. The unadulterated oil smells slightly nutty and has a golden hue. It may also have visible impurities, such as sediment. Refined oils, which use heat, filtration and sometimes hexane (a chemical solvent) are odorless and paler.

How much you can expect to spend on jojoba oil

Jojoba oil costs between $1.18 to $4.50 an ounce. Bottle sizes range from 1 to 16 ounces, and 4- to 8-ounce bottles are common.

Jojoba oil FAQ

Do I need to dilute jojoba oil?

A. Jojoba oil is gentle and doesn’t need to be diluted. A skin-safe one should only contain one ingredient, jojoba oil, so check the ingredient list before use. You can, however, add a few drops of jojoba oil to your facial moisturizer, body lotion, shampoo or conditioner.

How do I use jojoba oil as a daily moisturizer?

A. For use on the face, simply rub six drops of the oil into freshly cleansed skin in circular motions. Leave it on as you would a facial moisturizer and don’t rinse it off. At the end of the day, you can use it as a cleanser/makeup remover by repeating the process but then wiping the oil off with a damp washcloth.

What’s the best jojoba oil to buy?

Top jojoba oil

Now Solutions Jojoba Oil

What you need to know: This oil absorbs easily and doesn’t leave a greasy residue on hair or skin.

What you’ll love: This expeller-pressed, hexane-free oil combines easily with your skin care products or can be used on its own to heal chapped or flaky skin conditions. For most users, the oil doesn’t leave a smell, but it does give a glow. The company also offers an organic version.

What you should consider: Some users expected it to unclog pores and blackheads, which it did not.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Top jojoba oil for the money

Kate Blanc Cosmetics Jojoba Oil

What you need to know: Not only is this oil low-cost, but it’s organic to boot.

What you’ll love: The oil is cold pressed and unrefined and as pure as they come. You can use this oil on your nails to moisturize cuticles and support growth. It makes hair shiny, especially on natural hairstyles. It’s nongreasy and odorless.

What you should consider: With a handful of reports of allergic reactions, it’s wise to spot-test this oil before use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Leven Rose Jojoba Oil

What you need to know: This organic oil absorbs into the skin quickly with no lasting scent.

What you’ll love: People use it all over: hair, face, nails and body. For sensitive users, it doesn’t cause allergic reactions. A little goes a long way. For people trying to give plant oils a try, they find it gives better results than coconut or argan oil.

What you should consider: The texture is thick and can be difficult to dispense with the dropper.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ana Sanchez writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.