Best Waterpik for kids

Instilling good dental hygiene habits early in your child’s development will ensure a lifetime of healthy teeth and gums.

Which Waterpik is best for kids?

Good dental hygiene is critical to maintaining a bright smile and healthy gums. While many know flossing is a key component of dental hygiene, it can be challenging for kids to floss comfortably. Thankfully, children can still easily practice proper teeth cleaning skills with the use of a Waterpik oral irrigator.

The Waterpik Water Flosser for Kids is specially designed for little hands and sensitive gums. With its colorful design, stickers and low-pressure operation, this Waterpik is great for children and even teens.

What to know before you buy a Waterpik for kids

Why Waterpiks are ideal for kids

Oral irrigators, sometimes called water flossers, perform the same job as traditional flossing since they can remove harmful plaque from between teeth. However, unlike floss, oral irrigators use a concentrated stream of pressurized water to blast away debris from hard-to-reach areas. And since they don’t require as much manual dexterity as flossing, they are popular choices for those with braces and for children whose small teeth and hands can make the task difficult or even painful.

Waterpik vs. traditional floss

Many people wonder if a Waterpik oral irrigator works as well as traditional floss. Most dentists agree that if you are able to floss in the traditional method, flossing your teeth manually is most effective. However, a Waterpik is an ideal choice for kids with small teeth and those with braces or retainers. These can make string flossing almost impossible. A Waterpik also allows a child with a loose tooth to continue to practice good hygiene with minimal pain and discomfort.

Your child’s age

Young children have sensitive gum tissue, meaning oral irrigators with extreme water pressure may cause pain and irritation. Waterpiks designed for children feature lower water pressure than those made for adults. A young person who is cognizant of what pressure setting they are to use should be able to operate a Waterpik made for adult usage. However, very young children should stick to those designed especially for them.

What to look for in a quality Waterpik for kids

Variable pressure

A Waterpik that allows you to adjust the pressure of the water jet is ideal, especially if you are planning on purchasing a standard model that both adults and kids will use. Lower pressure is better for kids’ sensitive gum tissue, whereas adults can comfortably use higher-powered jets with little to no discomfort.

Flosser tips

Some Waterpiks come with different tips which you can change out to have a different shape or size of the water jet. Select a model with multiple tips for the most flexibility. Some tips clean gums more effectively around and under orthodontic appliances, like braces or bite plates.

Appearance

Most Waterpiks come in colors like white and blue, which are evocative of dental cleanliness and refreshment. Because children like brightly colored items, a water flosser that looks like fun will likely be less intimidating for a child to use.

Ease of use

When shopping for a child, select a Waterpik with limited features so you can streamline its usage. Selecting from too many tips or from too many pressure settings can confuse children and possibly deter them from spending time cleaning their teeth properly.

Size and weight

Select a Waterpik that children can hold and maneuver easily. Models designed for travel tend to be thick to accommodate an internal battery. Because of this, you will likely want a unit meant to stay on the bathroom counter, as these models typically have thinner, lighter handles.

Easy cleaning

Keeping your Waterpik clean is imperative to maintaining good health and hygiene. Choose a model that allows you to completely empty its reservoir and reach any areas where dust and grime may build up. It’s important to regularly clean your Waterpik to prevent any mold or mildew growth.

How much you can expect to spend on Waterpik for kids

You can find Waterpik for kids in the $50-$100 price range, depending on brand and features.

Waterpik for kids FAQ

Are Waterpiks loud?

A. Water flossers do produce some noise while in use, but it’s equivalent to that of an electric razor or hair trimmer. If you feel that your child may be especially sensitive to the buzzing of a Waterpik, try to select one with a reputation for quieter operation.

Will a Waterpik take the place of traditional flossing?

A. Unless your dentist feels it’s necessary, most dentists recommend traditional flossing over the use of a Waterpik. However, a Waterpik is a great alternative for those who may have challenges using string floss. And it’s definitely better than not flossing at all.

What powers a Waterpik?

A. Waterpiks designed for home use plug into the wall and use an AC adapter to power them. Travel models use either disposable or rechargeable batteries.

What’s the best Waterpik for kids to buy?

Top Waterpik for kids

Waterpik Water Flosser for Kids

What you need to know: If you want a brightly colored Waterpik designed for kids, this Waterpik is ideal for little ones and teenagers.

What you’ll love: It uses low pressure to keep kids’ teeth and braces clean. It includes a tip specially designed for cleaning orthodontics and a sheet of stickers for fun customization.

What you should consider: This unit’s pressure settings are likely too weak to satisfy adult users. Only one color option.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Waterpik for kids for the money

Waterpik Cordless Water Flosser

What you need to know: This cordless Waterpik model is perfect for travel and runs on three AA batteries.

What you’ll love: For those on the go, this Waterpik ensures that your child will keep up with their good hygiene. It features two pressure settings and comes in black or white.

What you should consider: This model’s portable design makes it heavier and thicker than corded models, which may be a challenge for kids. Its lower pressure option may not be gentle enough.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser

What you need to know: With its many features and pressure settings, this Waterpik is great for the whole family.

What you’ll love: It’s ideal for young users, features 10 different modes and seven different tips to clean orthodontics or customize for comfort. This model comes in multiple colors to match any bathroom or personal style.

What you should consider: This flosser is unusually loud, especially in a small bathroom.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

