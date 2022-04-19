Which Milk blush is best?

With its convenient and stylish packaging, easy application and inclusive shade line, Milk Makeup blushes are must-haves for beauty fans on the go. Plus, their clean, hydrating formulas help skin feel as good as it looks. If you’re searching for a natural-finish blush that’s easy to apply and blends seamlessly, Milk Makeup’s Bionic Blush is a great choice. Here’s how to select the best Milk blush for your look, plus two more top clean blushes to consider.

What to know before you buy a Milk blush

What finish do you prefer?

With their user-friendly, hydrating formulas, Milk Makeup blushes give skin a healthy glow. The brand’s stick blush delivers a dewy, radiant finish, while the liquid Bionic Blush dries down to a satin, almost matte finish that doesn’t look or feel drying.

Great for travel

Worried about messy or broken cosmetics on your vacation? Milk Makeup blushes come in compact, mess-free stick or tube options. Plus, their formulas are easy to apply and blend out with just your fingers, so there’s no need to pack brushes.

Multiuse beauty

Multiuse cosmetics cut down on waste and streamline your routine. If you’re interested in more minimalist beauty, consider multiuse products like Milk’s Lip + Cheek blush stick. This blush, like many Milk products, is designed for simplified use and has more versatility than traditional blushes. It comes in eight shades that give both lips and cheeks a flush of coordinating color.

What to look for in a quality Milk blush

What ‘clean’ beauty means to Milk Makeup

Milk Makeup products omit parabens, sulfates, plastic microbeads and mineral oil as well as more than 2,500 other controversial or potentially irritating ingredients. Milk Bionic Blush is also formulated without gluten, silicones and added fragrance. These mindful formulas make Milk blush a great choice if you have sensitive skin.

Milk Makeup is vegan and cruelty-free

Milk Makeup was awarded the Leaping Bunny cruelty-free certification. The brand doesn’t use animal-derived ingredients, nor do they perform animal testing at any stage or sell in countries where animal testing is required by law.

User-friendly packaging

With its modern-looking tubes and clever stick formulations, Milk Makeup not only stands out on the shelf, but it’s also conveniently portable. Whether you need a touch-up during the workday or a mess-free formula to take on vacation, Milk’s blushes are thoughtfully formulated and packaged for zero leaks and hassle-free application.

How much you can expect to spend on Milk blush

Milk blushes cost $21-$22, and both formulations contain about the same amount of product.

Milk blush FAQ

Why is it called Milk Makeup?

A. There’s no dairy in Milk Makeup: The name comes from Milk Studios in New York City. This creative studio grew into a media conglomerate for fashion photoshoots, media publishing and photography as well as the headquarters for Milk Makeup.

How are cream and liquid blush different from powder blush?

A. Milk’s lineup doesn’t offer a powder blush, but its liquid and cream formulas are still suitable for all skin types. Cream blush formulations tend to be more hydrating, so they’re a great choice for those with dry skin who find powder blushes too patchy-looking. Liquid blush, even Milk’s oil-based formula, is easy to blend out and layer on all skin types.

What’s the best Milk blush to buy?

Top Milk blush

Milk Makeup Bionic Blush

What you need to know: Get a customizable flush and a satin finish from just one drop of this award-winning liquid blush.

What you’ll love: The buildable, weightless formula includes mushroom extracts and hyaluronic acid for hydration, plus vegan collagen to improve skin texture. It comes in four shades that flatter a wide range of skin tones. The tube is made with at least 25% post-consumer resin while the box is made from 100% post-consumer, FSC-certified waste paperboard.

What you should consider: The pigments can sometimes separate in the tube, so it needs to be shaken up. If you have oily skin, you may need a setting powder to help this blush last longer.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top Milk blush for the money

Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick

What you need to know: Thanks to its creamy, blendable formula, this cream blush can also be used as a lip tint.

What you’ll love: The multiuse stick contains mango butter, avocado oil and apricot oil for seamless blending and a comfy feel on both cheeks and lips. It comes in eight versatile shades that deliver gorgeous color in a single swipe.

What you should consider: The pigmentation is fairly sheer, so consider picking a darker shade if you’re worried about the color not showing up.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Alternatives to Milk blush you may like

Top Milk blush alternative

Saei Dew Blush Liquid Cheek Blush

What you need to know: This water-based gel blush blends out beautifully for a dewy yet natural glow.

What you’ll love: It comes in six inclusive shades with both warm and cool undertones. Mulberry and evening primrose nurture and brighten skin, while elderberry protects against damage from pollution. It’s fragrance-free, cruelty-free and vegan, and it comes in recyclable packaging.

What you should consider: Some shades appear unexpectedly different once they’re blended out.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top Milk blush alternative for the money

Tower 28 BeachPlease Lip + Cheek Cream Blush

What you need to know: Another beauty multitasker, this award-winning balm hydrates both cheeks and lips with green tea and aloe vera extracts.

What you’ll love: Despite its dewy finish, the formula works well for both oily and dry skin. It’s fragrance-free, cruelty-free, silicone-free and vegan. It’s available in six shades.

What you should consider: It leaves a radiant finish, so it’s not a good choice if you want a more mattified look from your blush. The color tends to fade faster than some cream blush formulas.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Credo Beauty

