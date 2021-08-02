Best caffeine eye cream

Depending on additional ingredients, caffeine eye creams may offer other benefits, such as reducing wrinkles, improving elasticity, protecting your skin from the sun or blocking free radicals.

Wake up your eyes with a caffeine eye cream

For those who love their morning jolt, the day doesn’t start until that first cup of coffee or tea. If you need your eyes to look as awake as you feel after downing that cup o’ joe, adding this small step to your morning routine can help minimize some common symptoms around your eye area like dark circles, puffy eyes, dry skin or wrinkles. With a few dabs of the best caffeine eye creams, you can look alive no matter how early you wake up.

Caffeine eye cream FAQ

What is caffeine eye cream?

A. Caffeine eye cream is a type of skincare treatment formulated with caffeine from coffee beans, tea leaves or a medical-grade source of caffeine. Like regular eye creams, caffeine eye creams are specifically built to use on the skin beneath and around the eyes. Eye creams are generally thinner and more absorbent than facial creams, which can be too heavy for the delicate area around the eyes.

What symptoms will an eye cream with caffeine help reduce?

A. Typically, caffeine eye creams can help reduce puffy skin and dark circles around the eye area. Depending on additional ingredients, some caffeine eye creams may offer other benefits, such as reducing wrinkles, improving elasticity, protecting your skin from the sun or blocking free radicals.

How do you apply caffeine eye cream?

A. Like other eye creams, dab a small amount beneath your eyes and use your ring finger to tamp it into your skin lightly. Avoid getting any cream in your eyes or on your eyelashes. Let the eye cream set before applying any other creams or makeup.

How does caffeine eye cream work?

A. Eye creams with caffeine deliver visible results for a few reasons. Caffeine acts as a vasoconstrictor, reducing the size of blood vessels under the skin, diminishing the appearance of dark under-eye circles. Caffeine also has a tightening effect, temporarily smoothing the skin under the treated areas.

It’s worth pointing out that caffeine eye cream does not permanently change the skin’s health around your eyes. Instead, it’s a powerful ingredient to relieve temporary symptoms. Anyone who enjoys a cup of morning coffee or tea can appreciate the rejuvenating effects of a bit of caffeine.

The best caffeine eye creams

GinZing Refreshing Eye Cream to Brighten and Depuff

A favorite among customers, this green tea eye cream successfully brightens and smooths dark under-eye circles. Customers appreciate the fresh scent, easy sponge applicator and approachable price point.

Sold by Amazon and Sephora

SkinMedica Instant Bright Eye Cream

For a slightly higher-end cream, this caffeine eye cream helps users reduce puffiness under their eyes and decrease the appearance of wrinkles.

Sold by Amazon

The Inkey List Caffeine Eye Cream

This caffeine eye cream is more of a gel-like substance that quickly soaks into your skin. It helps reduce puffiness and dark circles within just a few minutes. Users appreciate the fast-acting formula.

Sold by Amazon and Sephora

DHC Eye Bright Lightweight Eye Gel

Loyal customers swear by this caffeine-infused eye cream. This cream also works well as a moisturizing eye mask or under everyday makeup with a thicker gel-like formula and additional soothing ingredients like cucumber and licorice.

Sold by Amazon and Ulta

Clarins Multi-Active Eye Cream

With additional extracts and compounds, this caffeine eye cream helps reduce puffy eyes while also diminishing the appearance of fine lines and helping your skin resist damage from free radicals.

Sold by Sephora and Ulta

100% Pure Organic Coffee Bean Caffeine Eye Cream

For people with sensitive skin, this organic coffee bean eye cream works without using traditional ingredients that may irritate your eyes. The company 100% Pure is transparent about its ingredients, which is helpful for anyone who deals with allergies or sensitivities.

Sold by Amazon

Neocutis Lumière Illuminating Eye Cream

For a hefty dose of moisture, this ​​award-winning eye cream uses medical-grade caffeine in its non-comedogenic, dermatologist-tested formula to help reduce the prevalence of fine lines and puffy skin.

Sold by Amazon

L’Oreal Paris Dermo-Expertise Eye Defense Eye Cream

This name-brand eye cream helps moisturize skin around the eyes with hyaluronic acid while reducing dark circles with caffeine. Users appreciate the cooling sensation and extra thick consistency as an under-eye moisturizer.

Sold by Amazon

No B.S. Caffeine Eye Cream with Pure Hyaluronic Acid and Plant-Based Squalane Oil

Coffee bean caffeine and quinoa seed extract work together to minimize puffy skin and discoloration. The No B.S. brand avoids using parabens, sulfates, gluten, phthalates, toxic petrochemicals and artificial fragrances in its products.

Sold by Amazon

Estetist Caffeine Infused Coffee Eye Lift Cream

This thin eye cream spreads easily across your skin for smooth, moisturizing coverage. Users appreciate the scent-free formula. It uses caffeine to boost the collagen and elastin in your skin for a smoother, calmer complexion.

Sold by Amazon

Glamglow Brighteyes Illuminating Anti-Fatigue Eye Cream

A quarter-sized jar packs a punch with this eye cream infused with caffeine and hyaluronic acid. Users say a little goes a long way toward brightening dark circles.

Sold by Amazon, Sephora and Ulta

Bad Habit Eyes Open Caffeine & Peptide Eye Cream

The caffeine and peptide formula in this creamy solution help reduce the appearance of puffiness and dark circles. Marine algae, mango butter and oat extract help support a brighter complexion and moisturize the delicate eye area. Convenient packaging lets you squeeze out the exact amount you intend to use.

Sold by Ulta

Murad Environmental Shield Essential-C Eye Cream

This SPF 15 eye cream offers broad-spectrum sun protection, along with caffeine for puffy eyes, avocado oil for hydration and retinol for skin elasticity. If you’re looking for an all-in-one eye cream pump, this product does it all.

Sold by Amazon, Murad and Ulta

Tatcha The Pearl, Softlight: Tinted Under Eye Moisturizer

This pearl-shaped eye cream doubles as a tinted moisturizer. The combination of superfoods and hyaluronic acid helps moisturize the skin around the eyes and reduce dark circles. The tinted cream comes in three shades for various skin tones.

Sold by Amazon

