Which Medela breast pumps are best?

It’s hard to talk about breast pumps without mentioning the Medela range of pumps. Whether you’re looking for a hospital-grade breast pump or a convenient at-home pump, there is always a Medela pump to meet your needs.

With so many models to choose from, finding the perfect Medela pump can be overwhelming. Still, the Medela Pump in Style Advanced is a versatile option that conveniently and efficiently meets most of your pumping needs.

What to know before you buy a Medela breast pump

Electric vs. manual

While the electric breast pump gives a stronger suction and pumps faster, allowing you to express milk more quickly, some parents find it easier to express milk with the manual breast pump. Some parents also choose the manual option because it is easily transportable and doesn’t require electricity. However, some nursing parents see the electric pump as the ideal time-saving option, especially when they pump while at work.

Convenience

Buying a pump designed with convenience should be a key consideration when you’re in the market for a breast pump. Some pumps include a one-touch button and can be worn comfortably inside your bra while you pump, allowing you to participate in other activities without affecting your ability to express. Even when using a device with a double pump, some models feature a unique handle to allow you to use one hand for the process while your other hand is free to engage in other activities.

Hygiene

A contaminated breast pump can transmit bacteria to your baby, which can be potentially harmful. While cleaning is an effective way of preventing your breast pump from harboring germs, some pumps also feature the vacuum seal technology to keep contaminants out of the pump. The Medela range of breast pumps includes a milk barrier, also known as the overflow protection, between the breast shield and the breast pump tubing. This barrier prevents milk from overflowing and entering the pump and can minimize the risk of contamination.

What to look for in a quality Medela breast pump

Double pump vs. single pump

If you’re looking to save a lot of time, consider getting the double pump, which allows you to pump milk from both breasts simultaneously and can be a great option if you’re pumping at work and you don’t have a lot of free time. A single pump will usually take twice as long when compared to a double pump, but it might be a more feasible option if you want to pump when your baby is latching on one breast so you can pump with the other.

Power source

If you’re buying an electric pump, most of these pumps are battery operated and there are rechargeable and replaceable battery-operated pumps. Devices with replaceable batteries often last several hours before the batteries are replaced, while options that run on internal rechargeable batteries just need to be recharged using electricity. There are also breast pumps that are both battery operated and main-powered.

Noise level

Breast pumps can be noisy, especially electric pumps. The noise of breast pumps is one of the major complaints most parents have. To avoid buying a noisy electric pump, always look at the decibel ratings and ensure it is in the low range. On the other hand, manual breast pumps are typically easier on the ears, but users have complained about some models making a squeaky noise when in use.

How much you can expect to spend on a Medela breast pump

Depending on the type of pump you choose, expect to pay $25-$350 for a Medela breast pump. There are also high-end hospital-grade Medela breast pumps that can cost up to $1,700 or even more.

Medela breast pump FAQ

Is the close breast pump better for my baby?

A. The closed system of this type of pump makes it more difficult for the breast milk to get contaminated and reduces the risk of harming your child, but an open system pump can work just as well as long as you clean it regularly.

Can I buy a used Medela breast pump?

A. While buying a used breast pump can be a cheaper option, they can get contaminated with bacteria and viruses that may be difficult to remove via cleaning. Reusing a contaminated breast pump can increase your baby’s risk of infection. Furthermore, hand-me-down pumps may not be as effective as a new one

What’s the best Medela breast pump to buy?

Top Medela breast pump

Medela Pump in Style Advanced

What you need to know: It is a hospital-grade multi-user breast pump that is comfortable to use and designed for parents who pump several times per day.

What you’ll love: It is a portable on-the-go pump that is easily transportable and you can use them while you’re away from home thanks to the cooler bag, stylish pump bag and convenient battery pack.

What you should consider: Some users complain about the small size of the flanges, so you may need to get flanges that fit your breasts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Top Medela breast pump for the money

Medela Harmony Manual Breast Pump

What you need to know: It is a small, lightweight manual pump that you can use anywhere, whether you’re at home, at work or on the go.

What you’ll love: With the shield designed to reduce pressure on the breast and an ergonomic handle that can mimic your baby’s natural sucking behavior, this breast pump is optimized for comfort.

What you should consider: Sometimes, the device loses suction when pumping, but this can be solved by lining the diaphragm stem and suction piece properly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Worth checking out

Medela Freestyle Flex Double Electric Breast Pump

What you need to know: It is a hands-free breast pump small, lightweight manual pump that is easily transportable and can fit into your pocket, purse or baby bag.

What you’ll love: It features a reliable closed system design with overflow protection that prevents breast milk from entering the tubing. It also comes as a double electric pump that allows you to pump milk efficiently several times a day.

What you should consider: The pump makes a squeaky sound when in use which some users find noisy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ayotola O writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.