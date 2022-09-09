HONOLULU (KHON2) — The CDC reports every year they see numerous cases of cross contamination ending in people getting sick from not preparing food properly.

One of the biggest culprits is ingesting germs like Salmonella. They said just a small amount in uncooked food is enough to cause food poisoning.

They offer 10 tips to make sure you and your ohana stay safe and avoid ingesting food that is undercooked, contaminated or has been touching food that could get you sick.

10 dangerous food safety mistakes:

Washing meat like chicken or turkey Eating raw batter or dough with uncooked eggs Thawing or marinating food on the counter Not cooking meat like chicken, turkey or seafood thoroughly Peeling fruits and veggies without washing them Not washing your hands Eating risky food Putting cooked meat on a plate with raw meat Tasting or smelling food to see if it’s still good Leaving food out too long before refrigerating it

The CDC suggests to not wash meats like chicken or turkey before cooking it. They say washing raw meat can spread germs to your sink, countertops and other surfaces in your kitchen. Those bad germs can then spread to other parts of the food when you are preparing a meal.

Sometimes it is hard to resist but not eating raw eggs and flour typically found in cookie dough can contain E. coli, Salmonella and other harmful bacteria that can get you really sick.

It should be a no brainer, but you should always wash your hands before preparing a meal or eating breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Anyone can get food poisoning, however, some groups are at a higher risk like adults ages 65 and over, people with weakened immune systems and pregnant women. Those in the following groups should be extra careful about the type of food the consume and should avoid eating risky food.

Do you find yourself giving something a quick sniff before deciding if it’s still okay to eat? Some germs can’t be detected by smelling or even tasting.

Lastly, harmful germs can grow on food including meats, seafood cooked rice and other leftovers if you leave them out of a refrigerator for two hours or longer. Make sure you refrigerate any leftover food, so it doesn’t spoil.

For more helpful food safety tips from the CDC, head to their website.