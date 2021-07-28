Skip to content
KHON2
Waipahu
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Hawaii News
Coronavirus
National News
Tokyo 2020
Newsfeed Now
Washington-DC
International News
Action Line
Always Investigating
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Business Matters
Aloha Authentic
Hardworking Hawaii
Way 2 Go!
What’s the Law
2 Find a Home
Hawaii’s Unsolved Murders
Support Hawaii
Newsletter Sign-Up
Top Stories
9th Island Forecast July 29
Video
Hawaii Cat Cafe temporarily closed due to feline panleukopenia, a viral disease found in cats
Video
Kauai County closes Puhi Ditch Bridge to vehicles over safety concerns
3-day parking lot closure at Koko Crater Botanical Garden
Watch
Live News
Live Events
KHON 2Go
Video Center
TV Schedule
Miss Hawaii USA & Miss Hawaii Teen USA 2021
Weather
Hawaii Weather Radar
Hawaii Weather Alerts
Cruz and Nuge
Hawaii Hurricane Preparation
Science Behind Hurricanes
Hawaii Traffic
Sports
Hawaii Sports
National Sports
#GoBows
‘Bows Football Final
Cover2 HS Football
PFL Hawaii
Fox Sports
Fox Sports on Mobile
NFL Draft
Wake Up 2day
Keiki’s First Birthday
Celebrating Our Kupuna
Ask HPD
Ask A Specialist
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Love Your Pet
Food 2Go
Restaurant Week Hawaii
Living808
Living808
ENTERTAINMENT
FAMILY
FOOD
HEALTH
HOME
MONEY & CAREER
MUSIC
SOCIAL
STYLE
TRAVEL
COMMUNITY
@ HOME
SUPPORT HAWAII
Local
Aloha Authentic
Contests
Community Calendar
Empowered Hawaii
Horoscopes
Laulima
Military Matters
Mixed Plate
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Pandemic In a Pandemic
Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen
Things 2 Know
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Report It
Submit Photos and Videos
KHII
2021 Virtual High School Commencement
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Your PRIMARY Focus
KHII Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Vehicle Lifts, Hoists & Jacks
The best ATV loading ramps
Trending Stories
IRS to send out another 1.5 million ‘surprise’ tax refunds this week
Man arrested after allegedly threatening several ‘with a firearm’ during road rage incident in Pearl City
Hawaii reports 234 Coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths
‘This girl is fierce’: Cancer survivor, Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant dies in Alaska plane crash
Video
Officials cancel Tsunami Watch for Hawaii after 8.2 earthquake off Alaska
Video