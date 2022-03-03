Which digital tire gauge is best?

Checking your tire pressure is an incredibly important task for any vehicle owner, whether they are driving a car or pedaling a bike. Improper pressure not only makes piloting a wheeled vehicle more difficult, it can also lead to disastrous accidents. Not everyone enjoys analog tire gauge readers and there are fantastic digital tire gauge options even if you do tend to like a more analog approach.

The best digital tire gauge is the Astro Pneumatic Tool Digital Tire Inflator. This is a perfect selection especially for mechanics and anyone else with multiple vehicles they need to frequently check as it not only boasts three different units of measurement but it’s very durable and accurate to within half a pound.

What to know before you buy a digital tire gauge

Units of measurement

Digital tire gauges are able to measure in three different units though it is important to note that not all digital tire gauges can measure all three units. Those units are: bars of pressure (BAR), kilopascals (kPa) and pounds per square inch (PSI). Those units relate to each other in the following way: 1 BAR = 14.7 PSI = 100 kPa.

Range

Most standard car tires are meant to hold pressures between 28 and 36 PSI, although large vehicles like RVs or big trucks will have much higher ranges of appropriate pressure. Also worth nothing is that most spare tires tend to have a higher than normal pressure.

For most standard vehicle owners, a digital tire gauge that measures up to 100 PSI will be more than sufficient. But if you own any large vehicles, you should seek out a digital tire gauge that measures up to 150 or or even 200 PSI.

Power

Most digital tire gauges run on battery power, although those batteries can vary in type from cheap AAAs to expensive button or lithium coin cells. The amount of power that a digital tire gauge uses will affect its battery life. So try to get an expectation of how often you may need to change the batteries in a unit so you get a true cost of ownership.

What to look for in a quality digital tire gauge

A solid nozzle

One of the most important parts of a digital tire gauge is the nozzle; it’s the section of the gauge that seals around the valve to measure the pressure without causing any air to leak out. Some digital tire gauges include adapters for measuring tire pressure with different valve types or at different angles of attachment.

Display

Generally a digital tire gauge’s display will be backlit for easy reading in most lighting. Some stay on longer than others, which make them easier to read but also chew up more of your battery life.

Housing material

The material used to hold the various components isn’t quite as important as most of the other pieces and parts, though it does tend to affect the total price. Most simply use plastic, although pricier options might add some rubber or use nothing but metal.

How much you can expect to spend on a digital tire gauge

When it comes to the cost of a digital tire gauge, don’t plan to spend much money at all. Even the cheapest digital tire gauges are still solid options, and they can cost less than $10. If you want a fancier digital tire gauge you only need to spend around $20 for the absolute best with plenty of excellent options in the middle.

Digital tire gauge FAQ

How do I know the level of pressure that is appropriate for any given tire?

A. Both the easiest and the best method for finding this information is simply to look in your vehicle’s owner’s manual at the tire section and find the manufacturer’s recommended level of pressure. Don’t use the tire’s recommended pressure level as the vehicle manufacturer selects the best level of tire pressure to maximize comfort, fuel economy and general performance.

Can I use a digital tire gauge on my bike tires?

A. Usually you can. I say “usually” because while most vehicles use Schrader valves for their tires (automotive or not), certain bike tires use a Presta valve, which is much slimmer than a Schrader. The good news is if your digital tire gauge doesn’t already come with a Presta adapter they’re very affordable and easy to find.

