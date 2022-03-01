Audio & Video

Skip to content
KHON2
Waipahu
75°
LIVE NOW
KHON2 News at 7 on KHII
Waipahu
75°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Hawaii News
Coronavirus
National News
Washington-DC
International News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Action Line
Always Investigating
Hawaii Crime
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Business Matters
Aloha Authentic
Hardworking Hawaii
Way 2 Go!
What’s the Law
2 Find a Home
Support Hawaii
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Newsletter Sign-Up
Black History Month
Top Stories
HPD officers to work longer hours to help shortage
Video
Businesses prep for influx of tourists
Video
Oahu Pedestrian Plan: How you can submit comments
Video
Events returning following end of Safe Access Oahu
Video
Watch
Live News
Live Events
KHON 2Go
Video Center
TV Schedule
Weather
Hawaii Weather Radar
Hawaii Weather Alerts
Cruz and Nuge
Hawaii Traffic
9th Island Forecast
Sports
Hawaii Sports
National Sports
#GoBows
‘Bows Football Final
Cover2 HS Football
PFL Hawaii
Fox Sports
Fox Sports on Mobile
Top Stories
With an assist from his dog Ruby, Mililani soccer …
Top Stories
‘Bows baseball hosts 5th ranked Vanderbilt in four …
Top Stories
Amber Igiede returns from participating in Team USA …
9th ranked BeachBows hit the road for four matches …
UH Men’s Basketball closes out regular season on …
‘Bows volleyball opens Big West schedule on the road …
Wake Up 2day
Ask A Specialist
Catch the Energy Swell
Celebrating Our Kupuna
Food 2Go
Keiki’s First Birthday
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Top Stories
Kolohe Kai set to release new music video
Video
Top Stories
Ghost Bus Hawaii Preview
Video
Top Stories
Stand-up comedian Tone Bell performs in Waikiki
Video
Bill Before Lawmakers to Ease DHHL Waitlist
Video
Tips for Hiring a Home Inspector
Video
Hawaii County Mayor discusses ending COVID restrictions
Video
Living808
Living808
ENTERTAINMENT
FAMILY
FOOD
HEALTH
HOME
MONEY & CAREER
MUSIC
REAL ESTATE
SOCIAL
STYLE
TRAVEL
COMMUNITY
@ HOME
SUPPORT HAWAII
Top Stories
Hawaii’s Top 10 (February 28)
Video
Top Stories
Windward Dodge Chrysler Jeep & RAM Honor Military …
Video
Living 808 Preview: “What’s the Law?” Podcasts (February …
Video
The Hawaii Entrepreneur Resource Fair
Video
Pedego Kailua Provides Electric Bikes to Kailua Town …
Video
Local
Aloha Authentic
Aloha With Pride Shaka and Shine
Contests
Community Calendar
Empowered Hawaii
Laulima
Lokomaikai
Military Matters
Mixed Plate
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Pandemic In a Pandemic
Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen
Things 2 Know
Hunger Action Month
Veterans Voices
Horoscopes
Contact
Report It
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at KHON
KHII
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Your PRIMARY Focus
KHII Community Calendar
Search
Please enter a search term.
Audio & Video
Best Bluetooth receiver for a car
Top Audio & Video Headlines
Trending Stories
Woman dies after vehicle overturned in Waipahu
Residents voice concerns about racing on H1
Oh My Grill opens new restaurant location in Aiea
Update on indoor mask mandate, Safe Travels Hawaii
HFD: Waipahu fire intentionally set, kills 4 dogs