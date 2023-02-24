Which oversized hoodies are best?

Whether you’re lounging around at home, running errands or heading to a bar, oversized hoodies are both comfortable and fashionable. Their relaxed look makes them ideal for casual streetwear, while they’re also great for layering extra items of clothing underneath.

Finding a hoodie that’s deliberately oversized isn’t always easy, but it’s extremely simple to size up for the baggy look. Considering other factors, such as colors and style, also helps you on your quest for the perfect oversized hoodie.

Oversized hoodie sizing

Some hoodies are designed to be oversized or have a loose or relaxed fit. However, the easiest way of getting an oversized hoodie is simply by sizing up. This gives you a greater array of choices, too. To get an oversized fit, try buying a hoodie that’s two to three sizes larger than what you’d usually wear.

Hoodies for women and hoodies for men are cut practically identically, so either is suitable for people of all genders. However, men’s sizes are generally bigger than women’s sizes. So, for example, a men’s Large may be 3 to 5 inches bigger around the chest than a women’s Large. This is especially worth considering when you’re looking for an oversized hoodie.

What to look for in an oversized hoodie

Pullover vs. zipper

Hoodies can either have a pullover design without a zipper or a full zip design, with a zipper that runs all the way down the front. Some people prefer the versatility of a zippered hoodie, because you can choose to wear it either open or done up. However, others find pullover hoodies warmer or prefer the way they sit.

Color or print

Most hoodies are solid colors and are available in everything from basics, such as black, gray and olive green, to bright shades, such as hot pink or orange. You can occasionally find some hoodies with prints or patterns, such as camouflage or tie dye print.

Graphics

While there are plenty of plain hoodies, you can also find some featuring brand logos or graphics. This is more common with iconic sporting brands, such as Adidas or Nike.

Pockets

Pullover hoodies usually have single large pouch pockets on the front, around the midriff. Full zip hoodies have two separate pockets at around the same spot, separated by the zipper in the center. Occasionally hoodies have zippered pockets to keep your items more secure.

Best women’s hoodies

Nike Women’s Pullover Fleece Hoodie

You can choose from 18 shades with this cozy hoodie, including black, dark gray, purple and orange, and sizes up to 3XL to help get an oversized fit. It’s made from 80% cotton and 20% polyester with a brushed lining that feels fleece-like.

Sold by Amazon

The North Face Women’s Half Dome Pullover Hoodie Sweatshirt

Fans of The North Face will love the half-dome logo graphic on the front of this hoodie, while its casual pullover style is effortlessly fashionable. It comes in standard and plus sizes up to 3X and is available in 51 colors, including black, folk blue, wasabi and evening sand pink.

Sold by Amazon

Adidas Originals Women’s Adicolor Trefoil Hoodie

This 100% cotton hoodie feels heavy and high-quality, with a choice of 12 color combinations featuring an Adidas trefoil logo. It has a regular fit, so make sure you size up for an oversized look, with options available up to XL.

Sold by Amazon

Just My Size Women’s Hooded Sweatshirt

Made from a soft cotton jersey, this is a great choice for anyone who wants an oversized but lightweight hoodie. It has a relaxed fit and is available in sizes up to 5X with a choice of eight colors, including navy, pink, black and teal.

Sold by Amazon

Trendy Queen Women’s Zip-Up Oversized Hoodie

Designed to be deliberately oversized, this cozy zippered hoodie is a great choice for anyone who wants the relaxed look but doesn’t want to mess around with sizes. You should be able to order your usual size and have it look baggy, but it’s a good idea to check the sizing chart before buying.

Sold by Amazon

Hanes Women’s Slub Knit Hoodie

The lightweight cotton jersey and relaxed fit give this hoodie a casually oversized look when you size up by two to three sizes. It has a zip-up design with conveniently large side pockets.

Sold by Amazon

Best men’s hoodies

Adidas Men’s Essentials Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie

The classic sporty style of this hoodie looks great oversized, with its three-stripe design down the arm and small logo on the chest. Sizes run up to 4XL Tall and you can choose from four colors: light gray heather, dark gray heather, black and legend ink blue.

Sold by Amazon

Champion Men’s Powerblend Fleece Full Zip Hoodie

Made from a heavyweight cotton-polyester blend, this hoodie hangs nicely and is easy to wash and dry without striking. It comes in more than 15 colors with a subtle embroidered C logo and is available in sizes up to 4XL.

Sold by Amazon

Champion Men’s Powerblend Hoodie

If you like the look of the zippered Champion hoodie but prefer a pullover style, this is the one for you. There are 21 colors to choose from, including team gold, forest peak green and granite heather.

Sold by Amazon

Carhartt Men’s Loose-Fit Midweight Hooded Sweatshirt

The loose fit of this hoodie means it’s easier to get an oversized look without sizing up too much, although you should still buy one or two sizes larger than normal. Most buyers can get an oversized fit as it runs up to 4XL Tall.

Sold by Amazon

Carhartt Men’s Loose-Fit Midweight Full-Zip Hooded Sweatshirt

You get the rugged construction you’d expect from a Carhartt hoodie with a versatile full zip design. Sizes span up to 5XL and you have a choice of 12 hues, including sour apple, moss, olive, navy and orange.

Sold by Amazon

Nike Men’s Pullover Fleece Club Hoodie

This classic pullover hoodie comes in sizes up to 4XL, making it fairly easy to get an oversized fit. There are a whopping 65 colors to choose from, including basics, such as black and white, plus bolder colors, such as green nebula and cerulean.

Sold by Amazon

