Even if it’s only once a year, make sure to treat yourself at some point.

What gift should I get myself?

Singles’ Day, Nov. 11, is fast approaching. The unofficial holiday originated in colleges across China in the 1990s as a counterpart to the many holidays that celebrate couples. Bachelors across various universities would host private gatherings or throw big parties. Over time, the day’s celebrations become larger, eventually drawing the attention of Chinese shopping sites which started offering major discounts for Singles’ Day. Today, Singles’ Day is a global shopping event on par with Black Friday, though it remains most popular in China.

How to treat yourself

The art of treating oneself is surprisingly difficult to master. It demands a careful balance of the willingness to act on one’s desire and the prudence to withstand going too far. You also need to be honest with yourself about what you truly want to have the biggest impact, which is a hard-to-master skill useful in everyday life and not just during big sales.

If you’re new to treating yourself, the easiest place to start is with food and drinks. For breakfast, go ahead and have that syrup-and-chocolate-sauce-drenched waffle instead of a two-egg omelet or get a large frappuccino from Starbucks instead of a small. The professional-level version of this is going to that expensive restaurant you’ve always wanted to try, but the prices keep scaring you off.

Once you’ve gotten a handle on letting yourself do simple things that make you happy and are within your budget, you can start considering bigger purchases. Like with any major sales period, the key is to perpetually remind yourself that you aren’t saving money by buying something at a big discount â€” you’re only spending less. It’s a semantic difference, but it’s one that can save your bank account while splurging.

Want vs. need

You also need to consider the difference between getting something you want and something you need.

When considering a gift for yourself of something you want, there are two approaches. The economical approach is to get something that’s always been in your price range, but you haven’t gotten it yet for whatever reason. The professional “treat yourself” approach is to get something outside your price range that you’ve always dreamed of having.

Using headphones as an example, approach one would mean getting nice headphones instead of the $5 ones you usually get. Approach two would mean getting the ultra-comfortable noise-canceling headphones you can’t normally justify getting.

When considering a gift for yourself of something you need, there should only be one approach: getting a better version than you normally would. Using makeup as an example, this means getting that Gucci lipstick you’ve always wanted instead of the affordable lipstick you typically use.

Best kitchen gifts for treating yourself

Bartesian Premium Cocktail Machine

This cocktail maker uses individual pucks you insert into the machine that contains all the juices and flavors you need for a huge range of cocktails. You just fill the machine with your chosen alcohol and let them mix together.

Sold by Amazon

Cosori Air Fryer

This 10-quart capacity air fryer has 13 additional functions and presets that let you cook everything from fish to pizza. The accompanying app includes over 1,000 recipes with step-by-step instructions.

Sold by Amazon

Dash Stand Mixer

Every home cook needs a stand mixer and this is the perfect model to get started. It has six mixing speeds, a 3-quart bowl and comes in seven colors to match any kitchen’s aesthetics.

Sold by Amazon

Instant Pot Duo

The Instant Pot Duo is an all-in-one cooking appliance that can make your life much easier. It can cook rice, make soups and stews, can culture yogurt or just be used as a saute pot.

Sold by Amazon

Secura French Press Coffee Maker

If you’re a coffee lover, a French press is just the start of transforming your morning coffee from a necessity to a luxury. Grind your own beans to really enhance your cup of joe.

Sold by Amazon

Best tech gifts for treating yourself

Apple Watch Series 8

This is the latest version of the Apple Watch, It comes with upgraded battery life and the ability to detect crashes and falls combined with being able to automatically call for help.

Sold by Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

This pair of headphones has a 30-foot range on its Bluetooth connectivity and up to 24 hours of battery life on a full charge. It comes in four colors including black and white.

Sold by Amazon

Microsoft Elite Series 2 Controller

This is the ultimate gaming controller thanks to its extreme degree of customization. It’s marketed for use with Xboxes but it’s just as at home on PCs. It can even be used with PlayStations with some workarounds.

Sold by Amazon

Nintendo Switch OLED Model

The latest version of the Nintendo Switch, this OLED model is the best portable gaming solution despite ever-growing competition. It can still be used with your TV as a standard home console. It comes in two colors.

Sold by Amazon

TCL 75-inch 4K Smart TV

This 75-Inch TCL is packed with value and is the solution if you’ve always wanted a huge TV to turn your home into a theater. Google TV is pre-installed so you can access all your streaming services.

Sold by Amazon

Best health gifts for treating yourself

Sunny Health and Fitness Rowing Machine

Rowing machines are among the easiest ways to get a full body workout, but the best part is that the workout has a low impact on your body. It also folds up easily to not take up much space.

Sold by Amazon

Philips Sonicare 4100 Electric Toothbrush

No matter how carefully you brush your teeth, if you’re doing it with a manual toothbrush then you aren’t cleaning them as well as you could be. This electric toothbrush fixes that problem.

Sold by Amazon

Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser

The other side of oral care is flossing. This water flosser is more effective than standard flossing and doesn’t lead to as much physical waste.

Sold by Amazon

