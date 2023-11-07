You can’t go wrong with top-trending Google searches as gifts

This holiday season, there’s a surefire way to get the most popular gifts for everyone on your list. Google released its Holiday 100 guide, which is based on the top-trending product searches from the year.

Here’s how it works: Google compiled search data from everything consumers Googled all year. It then turned those trending searches into a list of the top 100 products across categories like Home and garden, Apparel and accessories, Electronics, Beauty, Toys and games and Health and wellness. The final list includes some of the most-searched-for products of the year, from claw clips to lab-grown diamonds to (of course) the TikTok-famous Stanley tumbler.

We’ve put together a selection of some of the hottest items that are sure to be must-have gifts this year, no matter who you have to shop for.

Shop this article: Cozyberry Esencial Candle Warmer, YAEM Human Dog Bed, Pintoo 3D Puzzle Vase

Google’s top trending gifts from the Holiday 100 guide

LAXIZAR 8-pack Hair Claw Clips

Claw clips are the must-have hair accessory of the year, and this eight-pack includes multiple colors and patterns to go with every look in your closet.

Cozyberry Esencial Candle Warmer

Cozyberry’s candle warmer provides a flame-free way to enjoy the scent of your favorite wax candles. It’s compatible with popular candle brands, including Yankee and White Barn.

näas 5 ctw Round Lab Grown Diamond Three-Prong Tennis Necklace

Lab-grown diamonds have a lot of benefits: They’re more affordable than their mined counterparts, and they’re sourced ethically and without conflict. This 17.5-inch tennis necklace set in white gold will make a stunning gift for anyone on your list this year.

YAEM Human Dog Bed

Human dog beds hit the market this year for anyone who’s ever looked at their dog laying in a bed on the floor and wished they could join in. These plush faux fur cushions are made extra large to fit adult humans, so you and your dog can spend some quality time together.

Pintoo 3D Puzzle Vase

This unique 3D puzzle is made from 160 pieces that form a 9.5-inch tall flower vase with a blue and white floral pattern. A waterproof insert means you can use the finished vase to display real floral arrangements.

Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler

This social media-famous water bottle has been a must-have for over a year, but it’s proven it has staying power. Everyone from teens to influencers loves the Stanley Tumbler, famous for its ability to keep cold drinks cold for hours, along with the many stylish colors to choose from.

Sorel Women’s Sneaker

Need a casual, stylish and warm shoe that’s waterproof and rugged enough for any setting? These Sorel sneakers are made for all weather (even rain and light snow), and they look good, too.

Wayfair 15” W Portable Charcoal Grill

Go from the tailgate to the beach with Wayfair’s portable charcoal grill, which lets you take a party (and a delicious meal) just about anywhere. Its simple and sturdy construction makes it a versatile addition to your camping or beach setup.

BOGG BAG Original X Large Waterproof Washable Tip Proof Durable Open Tote Bag

A mom invented the Bogg Bag to be perfect for the beach, lake, camping or anywhere else you need a tote that can get wet and dirty. It’s waterproof, easy to clean, non-slip and has durable, sturdy sides that stand up independently for easy packing.

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0

Bonfire 2.0 is the way to take a fire pit anywhere you go. It’s a smokeless bonfire you can use in your backyard, on a rooftop, at the beach or anywhere else you want to liven up a party.

