Which Christmas tabletop decor is best?

There is nothing quite like setting a beautiful Christmas table. Festive tabletop decor can make each meal during the holiday season feel a little magical. When choosing the best Christmas tabletop decor for your home, you’ll want to find items you love and that won’t get in the way of your daily activities. You can combine a table runner, centerpiece and filler accessories for a complete look. The National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Centerpiece is an elegant centerpiece that is compact enough to decorate a high-use dining table.

What to know before you buy Christmas tabletop decor

Table size

Take the measurements of your table before you start shopping for Christmas tabletop decor. You’ll need these dimensions when buying tablecloths, table runners, garlands and other items. You can usually find an item’s size in the product description. Sometimes decor items are available in a variety of sizes, and you can usually view these sizes in a drop down menu. Double check that you’ve selected the right size before you purchase an item.

Table location

You can use Christmas tabletop decor indoors or outdoors. Dining room tables, coffee tables and smaller living room tables are all popular indoor locations. Put your more weather-sensitive items on these tables where there is little chance that water will ruin them. Popular outdoor spots are small tables by the front door or tables used for dining on a back porch. If you are selecting decor items for outdoor use, be sure to check the product description to see if they require cover.

Everyday vs. special use

Some decor items you’ll want to leave out for the entire month of December, and some you’ll want to save for special occasions like parties or Christmas Day. While extensive decorating can make you feel like you’re living in a winter wonderland, too many items on counters and tables can make daily living inconvenient. When considering a decor item to buy and where you might place it, think about whether that item might go from pretty decoration to daily inconvenience.

What to look for in quality Christmas tabletop decor

Table runners and tablecloths

A table runner or tablecloth can serve as a great base for your holiday decor. Generally, you’ll want either item to be large enough to hang from the edges of the table without pooling in your lap if you were to sit. You can find Christmas tablecloths in all different holiday colors and patterns, and Christmas table runners often have beautiful detailed elements like lace, beading and eyelets.

Centerpiece

A centerpiece can really make or break the look of your Christmas tabletop decor. Christmas centerpieces vary widely in their forms. You can find them featuring candles, garlands, trees, seasonal flowers, lanterns and other festive items.

Filler items

Once you have a table runner and centerpiece, it is time to fill in around these items. You can use ornaments, candles, figurines, faux fruits, flowers and other holiday figurines. Space these out along the middle of your table.

How much you can expect to spend on Christmas tabletop decor

For a quality centerpiece, expect to pay $20 to $50. If you are buying a table runner or tablecloth, expect to pay $10 to $30.

Christmas tabletop decor FAQ

What Christmas tabletop decor is most convenient for a heavy-use table?

A. If you are decorating a table that you use often, try keeping your tabletop decor compact. You can do this by limiting your decor to the top of a table runner, keeping everything in the center, or if you like to serve food on the table in large pots or dishes, try decorating with just a nice centerpiece.

Do I need a tablecloth?

A. Tablecloths are great for protecting your table from spills and other messes. If you are trying to prevent rings and heat damage, potholders and placemats can work just as well. As far as style goes, a tablecloth is a matter of preference. While a tablecloth can be a great decor item, you don’t have to use one. A table runner can serve as a great base for your other decor items.

What’s the best Christmas tabletop decor to buy?

Top Christmas tabletop decor

National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Centerpiece

What you need to know: This candle holder makes a great tabletop centerpiece.

What you’ll love: This candle holder has three steel plates for candles and 58 individual branches. There are decorative details, like pine cones, berries and light flocking. Its materials are fire-resistant, which makes it safer to use with candles.

What you should consider: There have been complaints of the candle stands being wobbly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath and Beyond

Top Christmas tabletop decor for the money

OurWarm Christmas Embroidered Table Runner

What you need to know: This is an elegant table runner for a good price.

What you’ll love: Embroidered with pretty poinsettias and holly, this table runner is a great practical decoration that won’t take up too much space. There is beautiful eyeletted detailing. It is 16 inches wide and 69 inches long. You can clean this item in the washing machine and iron it if needed.

What you should consider: There are rare complaints of disappointment with the quality.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

National Tree Company Pre-lit Artificial Mini Christmas Tree

What you need to know: These Christmas trees will make a cute centerpiece for your table.

What you’ll love: This miniature Christmas tree is easy to assemble and has prelit multicolor LED lights.

What you should consider: The lights need three AAA batteries to work.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

