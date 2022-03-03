Which soundbar mounts are best?

The days of big box TVs with scratchy sound systems are long gone. Nowadays, most TVs come with quality sound systems or require purchasing a separate soundbar.

Whether your TV comes with a soundbar or not, a soundbar mount can make all the difference in quality and aesthetics. While a soundbar wall mount isn’t expensive, sometimes it’s best to avoid the cheapest option. That’s because they typically come with subpar installation hardware.

If you’re looking for the best available now, check out the Mounting Dream Wall Mount MD 5420 Soundbar.

What to know before you buy a soundbar mount

Installation difficulty

Installing a soundbar mount to your TV is a seemingly simple task but is typically more difficult to install. If you’re looking for options that mount directly to your TV, you’re going to have a narrow selection of compatible mounts from which to choose. In these cases, you’ll likely have to locate a mount that’s the same brand as the soundbar or TV.

One of the major benefits of a soundbar is its affordable price. But if it gets to the point that you need to hire a professional, it’s just not worth it. Luckily, most soundbar mounts available are quick and easy to mount with minimal tools and labor.

Space

When looking at soundbar mounts, consider the amount of you have between your TV and your sofa. The distance will determine which quality wall mount soundbar you need.

If you need a larger speaker, you’ll need to look for mounts capable of holding heavier weight. Typically, that means narrowing down your options to mounts that hold up to approximately 33 pounds.

Specs

Many people commonly neglect to research the specs of both their soundbars and televisions. Many soundbar mounts only work with specific measurements. When people neglect this part of the buying process, they’re prone to accidents like falling and breaking soundbars.

Understandably, it can be a hassle returning a soundbar mount right after you purchase it because it doesn’t perfectly fit. However, you should never try to force a soundbar onto a mount not made for it.

What to look for in a quality soundbar mount

Universal wall brackets

With the rapid advancement in technology, companies seemingly produce upgraded soundbars with new designs every few months. It’s tempting to buy an upgraded version every time they’re released, but having to install a new mount can crush that idea.

An excellent option for people that want to upgrade their soundbar in the future is to use wall brackets. They’re practically invisible, and you can easily reinstall them to fit the new soundbar measurements.

Strong, reliable parts

You would expect that a soundbar costing several hundred dollars would come with sturdy mounting hardware. However, even quality brands can include cheap screws and wall anchors.

Arguably, the installation hardware is the most crucial part of a soundbar mount. When they’re cheap, the vibrations from the soundbar can loosen the screws and anchors, causing it to crash when you least expect.

Multiple configurations

You must consider numerous variables regarding sound quality. If your speakers are too close to large appliances, the vibrations can throw off the sound. Similarly, soundbar placement also plays a significant role. Depending on the room’s acoustics, the speakers can sound better above your TV or below it.

Consider a soundbar mount that allows for multiple bracket configurations so you can get the most out of your expensive speaker.

How much you can expect to spend on soundbar mount

You can expect to pay between $10-$40 for a quality soundbar mount.

soundbar mount FAQ

Do soundbars sound better above or below the TV?

A. Consider your TV for a moment. If it is too low or too high, it will lead to strained eyes and headaches. It’s almost always most comfortable when it’s at eye level. The same is similarly true for a soundbar. Mounting a soundbar at ear-level provides the most optimal acoustics. Typically, most people mount their soundbars below their TVs because that placement is as close to ear-level as possible without disrupting sound quality.

Should I mount the soundbar behind my TV?

A. Mounting a soundbar to your TV so it hangs beneath it is an excellent way to avoid using a stud finder or drill. However, placing a soundbar behind your TV will disrupt the sound quality. Essentially, there shouldn’t be anything directly in front of the speaker.

What are the best soundbar mounts to buy?

Top soundbar mount

Mounting Dream Wall Mount MD 5420 Soundbar

What you need to know: The Mounting Dream 5420 model is perfect for those with smaller entertainment setups.

What you’ll love: The MD5420 comes with both long and short detachable arms that connect to various TVs so you can get the most optimal and aesthetically pleasing setup. It’s made of sturdy material that locks into place, so your soundbar stays secured.

What you should consider: If the soundbar is too heavy, it can start dropping.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top soundbar mount for the money

WALI Sound Bar Mount Bracket SBR 201

What you need to know: WALI designed this soundbar mount to handle 32 to 70-inch screens at an affordable cost.

What you’ll love: THE SBR 201 model is flexible with adjustable slots to allow the soundbar to sit above or below your TV. Unlike most soundbar mounts that can accommodate 32 to 70-inch screens, this model is surprisingly affordable at under $20.

What you should consider: It’s best used for small setups as it may bend when exposed to heavy loads.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pyle Speaker Wall Mount PSTNDW17

What you need to know: The Pyle Speaker Wall Mount is perfect for heavier setups.

What you’ll love: Its sturdy design made from steel can hold more weight than its competitors. The black design effectively hides the wall mounts making your soundbar look like it’s floating. It also features adjustable brackets that make it a quality choice if you decide to upgrade your soundbar in the future.

What you should consider: The hardware may be of lower quality than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Christopher Lee writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

