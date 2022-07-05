Update your library with some amazing titles and accessories

You can never have too many video games, so Amazon’s annual Prime Day — actually two days this year, July 12 and 13 — is a great opportunity to add to your collection. Whether you prefer computer titles or chilling on the couch in front of a console, you’ll no doubt find something that piques your interest.

But remember that you can only take advantage of the steep discounts if you are a Prime member. It’s definitely worth signing up for, as you get access to all the deals, Amazon’s Prime streaming service and Prime Gaming.

Get free games on Prime Day

Amazon Prime members need to clear some hard drive space before Prime Day arrives. Not only will you get amazing deals on gaming hardware and accessories, but Prime Gaming is throwing in some free games, too.

There is already a huge selection of free games that include popular titles such as Far Cry 4, World Rally Championship 8 and a bunch more titles from independent developers. But free games on Prime Day include Need for Speed Heat, three “Star Wars” games that include “Star Wars” Republic Commando and the fantastic racing game GRID Legends. More titles are always being added, so check the library often — you might discover a gem a few weeks later.

Deals cover all gaming categories

The gaming deals that come with Prime Day aren’t just limited to titles. The entire gaming category will have steep discounts — anything from headsets and hard drives to keyboards and TVs.

Before Prime Day arrives, it’s a good idea to add gaming accessories and titles to your wishlist. That way, you’ll get a notification when an item’s price drops or when it’s featured in Amazon’s Deal of the Day. It makes it easy to then add items to your cart and check out before stocks sell out.

Best gaming deals for Prime Day 2022

Amazon Luna Controller

Among all the gaming services out there, Amazon has its own library, called Luna. This gaming controller is specifically for use with Luna games and connects to compatible devices through Bluetooth or a USB cable. You can get the Luna controller on Prime Day for 40% off. Sold by Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Gaming Bundle

If you’re looking for an easy way to play video games on your TV, then this bundle is perfect. You can save 10% when you get it on Prime Day, and it includes the Amazon Fire TV stick and a Luna controller. It turns your old TV into a smart one so you can access streaming services and Amazon’s gaming library. Sold by Amazon

LG OLED C1 Series 55-Inch Alexa Built-in 4k Smart TV

There’s no better way to play video games than on a giant 55-inch TV. If you’ve been waiting for the real deal to pop up, then you can save 27% this Prime Day. The 4K TV has an OLED display, has Alexa built-in and has a 120-hertz refresh rate. Sold by Amazon

“Jurassic World” Evolution 2 – Xbox Series X

Think you can run a dinosaur park better than wealthy owner John Hammond? You can try your hand at dino-wrangling this Prime Day, as the sequel to “Jurassic World” Evolution is 34% off. The game features the likenesses and voices of the film’s cast, and you must do your best to keep all the animals safe — while turning a profit. Sold by Amazon

Microsoft Flight Simulator Standard Edition

Take to the skies in your favorite airplane and go anywhere you want. The latest edition of impressively accurate Microsoft Flight Simulator is 33% off this Prime Day. The simulator lets you pilot over 20 real-world airplanes with complex controls, and you can touch down in over 2 million cities with handcrafted airports. Sold by Amazon

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 and 2 PlayStation 5 Standard Edition

The Tony Hawk video game franchise had skateboarders and gamers glued to TV screens when it first launched in the ’90s. The first two games have now been remastered for current-generation consoles, and you can grab the bundle for 30% off this Prime Day. Sold by Amazon

Logitech G Pro X Gaming Headset

This Prime Day, get the G Pro wired headset for 30% off. It has large 50-millimeter drivers, an adjustable headband and a detachable microphone. Through the included USB sound card, you’ll get 7.1 surround sound for perfect gaming audio. Sold by Amazon

Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse

Make sure that your aim is spot-on with this Prime Day deal, where you get almost 40% off for the DeathAdder gaming mouse. It has a high-precision optical sensor to register the slightest moves and the sensitivity is manually adjustable. The mouse has five programmable buttons, rated to last up to 10 million clicks. Sold by Amazon

TP-Link AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Router

If you play video games competitively, you must ensure you have a stable internet connection. At a 20% discount on Prime Day, this dual-band router provides uninterrupted Wi-Fi access of speeds up to 1,200 megabits per second. Sold by Amazon

Republic of Gamers Strix Z590-A Gaming Wi-Fi 6 Motherboard

Between all the games and accessories, you’ll also find some sweet discounts on gaming hardware. This ROG gaming motherboard is 30% off on Prime Day. It features an Intel LGA 1200 socket for 11th generation Intel Core processors and a VRM heatsink. Sold by Amazon

