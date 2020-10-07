Restaurant Week Hawaii: XO Restaurant

HONOLULU (KHON2) — XO Restaurant on Waialae Avenue is offering its Chef’s Seven-Course Family Style Tasting Menu.

It’s a feast for everyone at $49.99 per person.

You just have to mention Restaurant Week Hawaii when ordering.

Reservations are required. 

