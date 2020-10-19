Restaurant Week Hawaii: The Surfing Pig

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Surfing Pig is offering an Herb Crusted Filet Mignon special for $40.

It’s served with crushed potatoes, bell peppers, grilled shallots and their house-made red wine reduction.

