HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Surfing Pig in Kaimuki is offering it’s delicious Herb Crusted Filet Mignon dish for $40. It’s available for dine-in or takeout.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
Kono’s Northshore is also offering up a tasty deal. The famous Fiesta Pack for $14.99. It’s available at all three locations in Haleiwa, Kapahulu, and Kailua.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Restaurant Week Hawaii: The Surfing Pig and Kono’s Northshore
- Trump COVID Update: President’s physician says he reports no coronavirus symptoms, Pence cleared to travel
- Oct.6: More businesses on Maui are being allowed to reopen Tuesday
- Light trade wind flow expected across the state
- Update: First lady ‘feeling good’ while recovering at White House