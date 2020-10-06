Restaurant Week Hawaii: The Surfing Pig and Kono’s Northshore

Restaurant Week Hawaii
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Surfing Pig in Kaimuki is offering it’s delicious Herb Crusted Filet Mignon dish for $40. It’s available for dine-in or takeout.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Kono’s Northshore is also offering up a tasty deal. The famous Fiesta Pack for $14.99. It’s available at all three locations in Haleiwa, Kapahulu, and Kailua.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories