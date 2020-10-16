Restaurant Week Hawaii: The Hau Tree Lanai

Restaurant Week Hawaii
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hau Tree Lanai at the new Otani Waikiki Beach Hotel is offering a Restaurant Week Hawaii special 5-course menu for $69 per person, with an optional wine pairing.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

It’s available for dine- in only and reservations can made online or by phone.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories