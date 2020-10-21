Restaurant Week Hawaii: MW Restaurant

HONOLULU (KHON2) — MW Restaurant is offering their 7th anniversary menu including the famous Grilled Hamachi Kama from Friday, October 23, until Sunday, October 25.
It’s for takeout only and you must pre-order by Thursday, October 22.
