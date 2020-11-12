Restaurant Week Hawaii: MW Restaurant

HONOLULU (KHON2) — MW Restaurant is offering their Seafood Paella. It’s a seafood medley, with chorizo sausage and saffron rice for just $35.
Pre-order now for pickup from Friday, Nov. 15 through Sunday, Nov. 15.
