Restaurant Week Hawaii: MW Restaurant

HONOLULU (KHON2) — MW Restaurant is offering its Halloweekend menu for takeout only.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

One of the items available is the Bristol Bay Pan Roasted Scallops.

Pre-orders are available until 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Latest Stories on KHON2