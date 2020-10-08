Restaurant Week Hawaii: Kickin’ Kajun

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The Surfing Pig in Kaimuki is offering its delicious Herb Crusted Filet Mignon dish for $40. It's available for dine-in or takeout.

Kono's Northshore is also offering up a tasty deal. The famous Fiesta Pack for $14.99. It's available at all three locations in Haleiwa, Kapahulu, and Kailua.