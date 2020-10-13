HONOLULU (KHON2) — Waikiki’s Hideout at the Laylow is offering 10 percent off and take-out.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
The Hideout is open for breakfast, happy hour and dinner, with live music!
- Positivity rate remains flat as travel gets ready to open
- Restaurant Week Hawaii: Hideout at the Laylow
- Cordeiro, Ford, Bethley, Reed named Hawaii football team captains for 2020
- Pali Highway speed limit to be reduced permanently to 30 mph
- Kapolei Hale permit center remains closed