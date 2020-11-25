Restaurant Week Hawaii: Hideout at the Laylow

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hideout at the Laylow in Waikiki is offering their traditional turkey stuffing and lilikoi cranberry sauce for just $28 per person.
Pre-orders are encouraged.
