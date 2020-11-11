Restaurant Week Hawaii: Hideout at the Laylow

Restaurant Week Hawaii
Posted:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hideout at the Laylow is offering their to-go cocktail kits for $30.

All drinks are made-to-order, featuring Hideout’s signature drinks.

