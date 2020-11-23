Restaurant Week Hawaii: Hau Tree Lanai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hau Tree Lanai is now taking reservations for its dine-in 4 course Thanksgiving dinner special.
It includes, shrimp cocktail, poached prawns, roast turkey with sage apple sausage stuffing, pumpkin pie and vanilla gelato, all for $64 per person.
