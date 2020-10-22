HONOLULU (KHON2) — This week’s menu features fresh flavors from Chef Chai.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
The Wiki Wiki Dinner Box includes fresh fish with tomato garlic basil sauce, zucchini linguini, naked shrimp and kajiki lemongrass ceviche and fresh bread.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim discusses challenges in reopening tourism
- Domestic violence awareness month
- Restaurant Week Hawaii: Chef Chai
- Senate Judiciary Committee votes to advance Judge Amy Coney Barrett; Democrats boycott
- Senate panel advances nomination to the Supreme Court