Restaurant Week Hawaii: Chef Chai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Chef Chai is offering a special surf and turf deal.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
Enjoy an 8 oz. filet and 5 oz. lobster tail for $45.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Legal battle launched as presidential race still too close to call
- Live election updates: Ballot counting continues in several battleground states
- Hawaii’s Kitchen On The Road at Wolfgang’s Steakhouse
- Democrats retain House control, but Republicans stop broad expansion
- State holds blessing ceremony for newest COVID-19 mobile testing lab at airport