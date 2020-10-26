Restaurant Week Hawaii: Cafe Kaila

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Cafe Kaila is offering a free regular waffle when you buy two entrees with the Hawaii Restaurant Card.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
You can also add fruits, ice cream, fried chicken, or upgrade to the special Pumpkin Spice Waffle for just a few dollars more.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Episode 203 – Going Virtual
- Paternity: Who is my father?
- 808 Kupuna Fit: Lit Yoga
- ‘We are blowing up the precedent’: Dems argue against vote to confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee
- Waianae Satellite City Hall closed due to nearby water main break