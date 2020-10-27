Restaurant Week Hawaii: Angelo Pietro Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Angelo Pietro Honolulu is currently offering a special when you spend $50 using the Hawaii Restaurant Card on dine-in or take-out.
When you spend $50 you will receive a free bottle of stir fry sauce.
