HONOLULU (KHON2) — Christmas is just days away, which means more people are on the roads. Transportation officials are reminding drivers to be careful while driving in the wet weather and avoid those pesky potholes, which become worse with all the rain.

Some of the potholes can catch drivers by surprise.

Honolulu resident Andrew Smith said he has been noticing more potholes lately.

Smith said, “Sometimes at night or even in the rain you just don’t see them.”

Just last week, City crews reported patching at least 482 potholes, but the heavy holiday traffic and the rain are a perfect combination to make the pothole situation even worse.

“Generally when there is a lot of rain especially if it’s sustained over a bunch of days, our roadways do sometimes get compromised because we have some of the busiest heaviest used roadways in the nation.” Department of Transportation Services Deputy Director Jon Nouchi

Potholes could cause some serious damage to cars and people’s wallets, repairs can cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

Honolulu resident Kevin Yeung said he had two tires pop after driving over a deep pothole in Kakaako.

Yeung said, “They popped and it cost me about $780 for both tires to change them out, so it was pretty bad.”

Tire and suspension damage are among the most common types of problems from potholes, but the damage could easily rack up.

Smith said his mechanic found several issues stemming from potholes costing him about $3,000. He said, “I ended up with a broken tire rod, a messed up axle and then some bad tires.”

Drivers may file a claim for damages from potholes to the City or the State’s Department of Accounting and General Services if it is a state-maintained road.

The K & Y Auto Service Owner Frank Young said people should document any damages as soon as it happens.

“If you hit a pothole and you think you got damage, at that point you have to log it,” Young said

“You have to show pictures, you have to give the address.”

It is recommended to be as detailed and thorough as possible when filing those claims.