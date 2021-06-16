Surviving a Storm

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii has seen it all, including hurricane seasons that pass without much more than some strong winds, seasons with more than a dozen close calls from named storms and devastating storms like Iniki whose impact is still felt nearly 30 years later.

Hurricane season in Hawaii runs from June to November, so KHON2 wanted to take some time and go step-by-step to show residents how to prepare for a storm.

What should be done now when there is no immediate threat, how to react when there is a storm approaching, what to do as the storm hits and how all of that will help once the storm has passed will be addressed.

There have been some recent changes in guidance brought on in part by the pandemic and the need to reduce gatherings in places like shelters, so what does that mean for Hawaii when a storm hits?