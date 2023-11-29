HONOLULU (KHON2) — There’s a good bit of disruption that occur when a big storm system makes its way across our islands.
As we close out November 2023, the Kona low system has been moving across the State.
This has led to some closures that you need to know.
Kauaʻi
The county of Kauaʻi announced the following closures as of Wednesday, Nov. 29.
- Kalalau Trail, Nāpali Coast SWP will be closed due to imminent weather and rising stream levels.
- Kekaha Landfill is closed due to the rain.