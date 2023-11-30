WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Kona low is bringing lots of disruptions to our daily lives. These are the known road closures happening around the state.

Maui County Officials have announced a road closure.

Officials said that Piʻilani Highway in the area of MP 16 and MP 29-31 is closed due to flooding. Seek alternate routes.

Another road closure due to flooding is impacting Hana Highway in the area of MP 40-41 in the Laulima Farms area.