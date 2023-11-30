HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings as the Kona low makes its way across the islands.

On Thursday, Nov. 30, NWS issued a flash flood warning for the island of Maui.

“[The] radar indicated heavy rain continuing over the east and southeast slopes of Haleakala,” explained the NWS announcement. “The highest rain rates were 1 to 2 inches between Keanae and Hana.”

The Maui Emergency Management Agency also reported that Hana Highway between mile markers 40 and 41 and Piilani Highway at mile marker 16 and mile markers 29 to 31 are all closed.

The flooding is expected to cause significant and life-threatening flooding in drainages, streams, rivers, roads, properties, and other low-lying areas; and multiple public road closures are expected. The addition of landslides in steep terrain is also expected, warned the NWS.

NWS said that some locations will experience flash flooding, including:

Kipahulu.

Kaupo.

Nahiku.

Keanae.

Hana.

Haleakala National Park.

Wailua.

Hamoa.

