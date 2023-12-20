KAUAI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning.

The warning is impacting the island of Kauaʻi due to heavy rains.

“A Flash Flood Warning means flash flooding is imminent or occurring in streams, roads and low-lying areas. Do not cross fast-flowing or rising water in your vehicle or on foot,” said the NWS update.

There are no road closures. However, ponding, low visibility and other hazardous driving conditions are expected. If you must drive, then please do so with extreme caution.

You can click here for more information from NWS.

You also can call 808-241-1725. Residents and visitors are advised not to call Kaua‘i police 911 unless you have an emergency.