HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service in Honolulu has extended to Maui County until 11:15 a.m.



“At 804 AM HST, Moderate to locally heavy rain continues to fall across southern Maui at rates of 1 to 1.5 inches per hour,” said the NWS warning. “Flash flooding is ongoing, and Emergency management reported road closures on South Kihei Road at Kaonoulu Road and at Kulanihakoi Street.”

The hazard of flash flooding has been caused by heavy rain.



Expect flooding in drainages, streams, rivers, roads, properties, and other low-lying areas.

You can also expect public road closures possible in some areas, and landslides are possible in steep terrain.



There are some locations that will experience flash flooding which includes:

Kihei.

Kula.

Keokea.

Pukalani.

Ulupalakua.

Makawao.

Wailea.

Kaupo,.

Makena.

Kipahulu.

Maalaea.

Hana.

Waikapu.

Haleakala National Park.

Hamoa.

Residents and visitors are advised to stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches and culverts, even if they are currently dry.



You are also advised not to cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle or on foot. Turn around, don`t drown.

It is important to remember that this warning may need to be extended beyond 11:15 a.m. if flooding persists.