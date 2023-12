HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the ground very saturated at this point on all islands, the chance for flooding will remain for all islands for Friday, Dec. 1. It won’t take much to cause some flooding.

For the morning, the best chance for flooding is probably Oahu, followed by Maui County.

There still is a chance that there are enough breaks in these heavier bands of rain that might keep a lot of areas from flooding.