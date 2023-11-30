HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kona low that remains just west of Kauai has caused the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue the first FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS for the state.

The eastern half of Maui was inundated with rain overnight into the morning hours, with more rain to come. On the Big Island, a FLASH FLOOD WARNING was issued this morning for the southern half of the island including Hilo and most of the Hamakua Coast.

The rain will begin to dissipate for the Big Island later Thursday morning, and they will get a much-needed break.

The impacts for these flood areas were flooding on roads, especially in the Hana area earlier Thursday morning. Roads were closed in that area and officials told visitod they should not drive in the area.

Flooding was reported on roadways on the Big Island and some roads were closed. Talmage Mango from Hawaii County Civil Defense was interviewed on Wake Up 2Day and he said some roads were covered with two feet of rain. He advised residents not to drive over water covered roads and to remain alert during this Kona low event.

Hawaii needs to remain vigilant for the troubling weather through Saturday morning as the Kona low still has a chance to produce quite a bit of rain.

We are not out of the woods yet. Moderate to heavy rain is still possible through Friday and possibly into early Saturday. Even moderate rain over saturated ground can cause flooding.

The NWS has extended the FLOOD WATCH through Friday due to the possibility of more rain and the continuing chance for rain.

It looks as if Oahu will see on and off rain through Saturday morning, possibly with some moderate to heavier showers now and again.

The Kona low will begin to move west and dissipate, but it may take 24-36 hours before conditions we start to dry out Late Saturday into Monday.

The biggest threat remains the possibility for flooding. The threat of flash flooding will continue, possibly through Saturday morning. Those living in flood-prone areas and near streams and rivers should be particularly cautious and monitor rising stream and river levels and be prepared to evacuate if necessary. You should already have a plan.

Ponding on roads and some flooding on roadways is certainly possible.

The winds should not be much of a problem, but we will lose our trade winds for a few days as we deal with the Kona low, and the winds come more out of the southwest. Our normal trade wind pattern should be back in place Sunday into Monday.

A Kona low is a subtropical low which tends to develop on the leeward side of the island chain. Its core is cold opposed to warm core systems that are tropical cyclones.

They are cut off from the main atmospheric flow and that is why they tend to stick with us for a few, or even several days, until they dissipate or move away from the state. Because of the winds coming out of the southwest with a Kona low, deep tropical moisture is pumped over Hawaii.

Stay tuned on air, online, and on our app for the latest on this potentially hazardous weather situation.