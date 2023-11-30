HONOLULU (KHON2) — As the Kona low slowly makes its way through the Hawaiʻi archipelago, the state’s emergency management agencies from each island are keeping an eye on impacts.

Impacts from the Kona low continue to be felt across the state.

The first came on the east end of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday, Nov. 28 on the Garden Isle.

Soloman Kanoho with the Kauaʻi Emergency Management Agency said that Kauai was spared from big impacts overnight on Thursday, Nov. 30. KEMA is having morning briefings will staffs from various emergency response and monitoring agencies.

Kanoho advised residents to stay informed and monitor the media. Visitors need to avoid hiking at this time as flooding continues to be an issue.

Hawaiʻi Island is also dealing with the impacts of the Kona low.

Talmade Magno, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense Administrator said that roadways are being most impacted by the storm system.

All major roads have been cleared and are open, said Magno; but he advised that the rains are still coming.

Hawaiʻi Island was proactive in preparing for the storm as soon as they learned that it was coming from the National Weather Service, according to Magno.