HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kona low is coming. Find out what each island government is advising in order to prepare.

Hawaiʻi Island

The office of Mayor Mitch Roth and Hawaiʻi County officials said they are closely monitoring and preparing for the anticipated impact of a Kona Low weather system that is anticipated to hit.

“We are closely monitoring the development of the Kona Low and are working diligently to ensure the safety and well-being of our community,” said Mayor Roth. “I encourage everyone to stay informed through official channels, heed warnings, and make necessary preparations to protect themselves and their property.”

According to Mayor Roth’s office, he is urging residents as well as visitors to keep up to date on information regarding the Kona low along with necessary precautions and warnings.

“The Kona Low is expected to bring significant rainfall and the possibility of thunderstorms,” said a spokesperson for Mayor Roth. “Localized flooding, hazardous driving conditions, and other weather-related impacts may be anticipated. The County’s Civil Defense Agency is actively coordinating with state agencies to ensure a swift and effective response to any emergencies that may arise.”

The County of Hawaiʻi encourages residents to take the following precautionary measures:

Stay Informed: Monitor official weather updates from the National Weather Service and local authorities.

Emergency Kit: Prepare an emergency kit with essential supplies, including food, water, medications, flashlights, batteries, and important documents.

Communication Plan: Establish a communication plan with family members and loved ones in case of evacuation or separation.

Secure Property: Secure outdoor furniture and loose objects, and ensure that gutters are clear to prevent flooding.

Evacuation Plans: Familiarize yourself with evacuation routes and shelters in your area.

You can click here to register for the County’s Everbridge notification service for up-to-date information, and you can click here to visit the official County of Hawaiʻi Hazard Map.

Residents and visitors are advised that Waipiʻo Valley Access Road will be closed to the general public beginning Wednesday, Nov. 29 as a precautionary safety measure.

“The road will remain open to residents and farmers unless otherwise directed,” explained a spokesperson for Mayor Roth’s office. “Hawaiʻi County officials said that they will update residents when the road is reopened for travel.”

Kauaʻi Island

Officials from Kauaʻi County are urging residents to prepare for the impending storm.

This message is to let residents be aware and ready to prep as the storm is expected to hit on Tuesday, Nov. 28 and will continue through Thursday, Nov. 30.

“Officials advise caution and recommend avoiding non-essential travel and outdoor activities during inclement weather with heavy rain and possible strong thunderstorms in the forecast,” said Kaua‘i Emergency Management Agency Administrator Elton Ushio. “In recent Flash Flood Warning events, multiple people had to be rescued when trying to cross flood-prone areas like roadways, rivers/streams, and low-lying areas.”

Officials are recommending the following actions when preparing for a weather emergency.

Emergency preparedness kits: Emergency preparedness kits should contain at least a 14-day supply of food and water (including non-perishable food and one gallon of water per person per day). Kits should also include a battery-powered radio, flashlight, extra prescription medicines, and other items specific to individual and family needs. It is also recommended that face coverings and hand sanitizer also be included in your kits. Set aside an emergency supply of any needed medication and keep a copy of your prescriptions in case you run out of medication after a disaster.

Check your property: Walk your property, check for small outdoor items that could be picked up by high winds, and check for potential flood threats. If time and conditions permit, clear your gutters and other drainage systems.

Make an action plan: Discuss with family members what you plan to do if a hurricane or tropical storm threatens. Make an action plan, including details such as whether your family will shelter in place or evacuate to a shelter. There are no plans to open shelters at this time; however, the county will work with the American Red Cross to open shelters on an as-needed basis and announce a list of open shelters if or when they become available.

Outdoor activities: Visitors and residents are urged to check conditions before venturing out for hiking, river, or beach excursions. Do not cross swollen rivers or streams; always check with a lifeguard at any lifeguard station before entering the ocean. Know before you go. For up-to-date information about Kaua‘i ocean conditions and safety, please speak to a county lifeguard, click here or call the Ocean Safety Bureau at 808-241-4984.

Kaua‘i Island Utility Cooperative: Please click here to learn more about how to prepare for a power outage.

Kekaha landfill and refuse transfer stations: The Kekaha Landfill and County refuse transfer stations may close due to severe and inclement weather. For more information, click here or call 808-241-4841.

Kaua‘i Department of Water: Severe weather storms can cause damage to water systems, disrupt electrical power to DOW pumps and equipment, block road access to water sources, and may impact water quality. Customers should prepare for emergency water service disruptions by having the recommended water storage supply readily available for essential uses. For more water emergency preparedness tips, please click here.

Stay tuned : Continue to stay tuned to local media broadcast channels for the most up-to-date information. The following provides a list of important resources on emergency preparedness. To sign up for the Wireless Emergency Notification System (WENS), the county’s emergency notification service, please click here and click “WENS.” You may also call the Kaua‘i Emergency Management Agency at 808-241-1800. Kaua‘i Emergency Management Agency can be accessed here . National Weather Service can be accessed here through an automated weather line at 808-245-6001.

The NWS said that they expect the Kona low to develop gradually to the west of the state which will lead to an increase in moisture and unstable airmass.

Flash flooding is expected to impact life and property, reported NWS, over the western islands of Ni‘ihau, Kaua‘i, and O‘ahu.

Officials also note that Kūhiō Highway, near the Hanalei Bridge, may need to be closed with short to no-advanced notice, mainly if a Flash Flood Warning is issued, and that utilities and other services may be disrupted.