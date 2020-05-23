Homeowners preparations for natural hazards

A home is seen borded up before the arrival of Hurricane Lane in Miloli’i, Hawaii on August 23, 2018. – Hurricane Lane drenched Hawaii ahead of its arrival in the island state, prompting US President Donald Trump to declare a state of emergency as landslides and flash flooding left roads blocked. Hurricane Lane drenched Hawaii Thursday ahead of its arrival in the island state, prompting US President Donald Trump to declare a state of emergency as landslides and flash flooding left roads blocked.

The National Weather Service said Lane — located about 200 miles (320 kilometers) south of Hawaii — remained a powerful category four hurricane, packing winds in excess of 130 miles per hour. (Photo by Ronit FAHL / AFP) (Photo credit should read RONIT FAHL/AFP via Getty Images)