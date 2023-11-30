HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning due to heavy rain for Hawaiʻi Island on Thursday, Nov. 30.

The warning was issued at 10 a.m. with radar and rain gauges indicating that heavy rainfall is continuing to fall over the southeast half of the island.

NWS said that rain rates have eased to one to two inches of rain per hour in the lower Puna area.

But, NWS warns that runoff levels are remaining high. They also said that Wood Valley Road near Pahala and Pohaku Drive in Orchidland Estates will continue to be closed due to flooding.

The flooding is impacting “drainages, streams, rivers, roads, properties, and other low-lying areas,” explained NWS flash flood warning. “Public road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain.”

NWS indicated that these locations will experience flash flooding:

Hilo.

Hawaiian Paradise Park.

Honokaa.

Volcano.

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes

National Park.

Glenwood.

Mountain View.

Wood Valley.

Pahala.

Hawaiian Acres.

Keaau.

Orchidland Estates.

Punaluu Beach.

Kawa Flats.

Pahoa.

Papaikou.

Pepeekeo.

Honomu.

Naalehu.

NWS issued this advise to residents and visitors:

Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don`t drown.

The heavy rains may cause rock and mudslides in steep terrain areas.

This warning may need to be extended beyond 1:15 p.m. if flooding persists, according to NWS.