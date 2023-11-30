HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiʻi County Officials are advising travelers to consider the weather conditions and check in with their airlines.

In particular, Hilo International (ITO) and Ellison Onizuka Kona International (KOA) have been reporting low visibility due to Kona low weather conditions.

They’re advising travelers to check with their airline in order to find out if they are having flights coming through those airports.