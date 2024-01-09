HONOLULU (KHON2) — Flooding across the islands have led to tornado warnings, rolling blackouts and school closures.
Maui County has issued a notice that the following schools are closed for Tuesday, Jan. 9.
West Maui
- Lahainaluna High.
- Lahaina Intermediate.
- Princess Nahienaena Elementary.
- King Kamehameha III Elementary.
South Maui
- Kihei Elementary.
- Lokelani Intermediate.
- Kamalii Elementary.
- Kulanihakoi High.
Central Maui
- Baldwin High.
- Iao Intermediate.
- Puu Kukui Elementary.
- Waihee Elementary.
- Wailuku Elementary.
- Kahului Elementary.
- Lihikai Elementary.
- Maui High.
- Maui Waena Intermediate.
- Pomaikai Elementary.
Upcountry Maui
- Haiku Elementary.
- Kalama Intermediate.
- Kekaulike High.
- Kula Elementary.
- Makawao Elementary.
- Paia Elementary.
- Pukalani Elementary.
KHON2.com will have more information as it becomes available.