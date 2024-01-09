HONOLULU (KHON2) — Flooding across the islands have led to tornado warnings, rolling blackouts and school closures.

Maui County has issued a notice that the following schools are closed for Tuesday, Jan. 9.

West Maui

Lahainaluna High.

Lahaina Intermediate.

Princess Nahienaena Elementary.

King Kamehameha III Elementary.

South Maui

Kihei Elementary.

Lokelani Intermediate.

Kamalii Elementary.

Kulanihakoi High.

Central Maui

Baldwin High.

Iao Intermediate.

Puu Kukui Elementary.

Waihee Elementary.

Wailuku Elementary.

Kahului Elementary.

Lihikai Elementary.

Maui High.

Maui Waena Intermediate.

Pomaikai Elementary.

Upcountry Maui

Haiku Elementary.

Kalama Intermediate.

Kekaulike High.

Kula Elementary.

Makawao Elementary.

Paia Elementary.

Pukalani Elementary.

KHON2.com will have more information as it becomes available.