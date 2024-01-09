HONOLULU (KHON2) — Flooding across the islands have led to tornado warnings, rolling blackouts and school closures.

Maui County has issued a notice that the following schools are closed for Tuesday, Jan. 9.

West Maui

  • Lahainaluna High.
  • Lahaina Intermediate.
  • Princess Nahienaena Elementary.
  • King Kamehameha III Elementary.

South Maui

  • Kihei Elementary.
  • Lokelani Intermediate.
  • Kamalii Elementary.
  • Kulanihakoi High.

Central Maui

  • Baldwin High.
  • Iao Intermediate.
  • Puu Kukui Elementary.
  • Waihee Elementary.
  • Wailuku Elementary.
  • Kahului Elementary.
  • Lihikai Elementary.
  • Maui High.
  • Maui Waena Intermediate.
  • Pomaikai Elementary.

Upcountry Maui

  • Haiku Elementary.
  • Kalama Intermediate.
  • Kekaulike High.
  • Kula Elementary.
  • Makawao Elementary.
  • Paia Elementary.
  • Pukalani Elementary.

KHON2.com will have more information as it becomes available.