HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu has announced that the National Weather Service has issued some flood advisories for various parts of the island on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

The flood advisory means that flooding is expected to occur or that is occurring and will interrupt typical daily routines and activities.

The advisory is not considered to be a warning for significant threats to life or property.

This advisory is in effect until 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday with minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas and in streams.

NWS said that the radar is indicating that heavy rains over Oʻahu are falling at a rate of 1 to 1.5 inches per hour.

These are the locations that have been identified to be impacted by the flood advisory:

Honolulu.

Waipio.

Mililani.

Pearl City.

Waikele.

Wahiawa.

Wheeler Field.

ʻAiea.

Waipahu.

Kunia.

Halawa.

Waiahole.

Waikane.

Schofield Barracks.

Salt Lake.

Kahaluu.

Moanalua.

Ahuimanu.

Iroquois Point.

Ewa Beach.

Residents and visitors are advised to take precautionary preparedness actions. Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas that are known to be prone to flooding.

NWS said the flood advisory may extended beyond the 12:30 p.m. time indicator if heavy rains continue to impact the island. There have been some closures on other islands as the storm is expected to impact all the major islands of Hawaiʻi.

This flood advisory comes as the Kona low is making its way across the Pacific region and moving over the island chain.

KHON2.com will have more on this as information becomes available.