HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for the island of Oʻahu.

Officials said the “Flood Advisory means flooding is expected or occurring that may cause some inconvenience but is not considered a significant threat to life or property.”

The National Weather Service provided the following information:

At 8:52 a.m., radar indicated persistent moderate to heavy rain over the Koolau mountains, leading to very low visibility, as well as increased runoff in streams. Rain in the heaviest showers was falling at a rate of 1 inch per hour.

Some locations that will experience flooding include: Honolulu. Kahaluu. Ahuimanu. Waiahole. Waikane. Kaneohe. Aiea. Kaaawa. Halawa. Kaneohe Marine Base. Moanalua. Pearl City. Kalihi. Maunawili. Kailua. Punaluu. Manoa,. Palolo. Waimanalo. Hauula.



Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.

KHON2.com will have updates as they become available.